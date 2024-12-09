John Fetterman Dismisses Sunny Hostin's Absurd Question About Trump: 'That's the Way Democracy Works'

If “The View” is going to stay on the air, they should consider giving Sunny Hostin her walking papers.

On Thursday, the hosts were joined virtually by Democrat Sen. John Fetterman.

Along with questions about President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter Biden on Sunday and — to put it broadly — matters relating to the Middle East, Hostin decided to go back to Election Night with a question that shows she’s learned nothing a month after the fact.

“Since Trump’s win, there’s been a lot of soul searching on the Democratic side, people needing answers on what went wrong,” Hostin told him.

“Do you think that is helpful and do you think there should also be some soul searching on the Republican side, who need to analyze why they would nominate a convicted felon who ran on lies, threats of retribution, and concepts of a plan?” she asked him.

For any consistent watcher of “The View” — if those even exist — this rhetorical tool by Hostin is utilized frequently in her questioning of guests.

She will say something totally outrageous and out of left field but with a tone that suggests the substance of the question presents the most commonly accepted outlook on the issue at hand.

The reader might also just say she loves loaded questions.

Fetterman gives pause only to shake his head and respond, “I haven’t spent any time after the election freaking out,” he told her following up with a retort.

“That’s the way democracy works,” he shot back.

When Fetterman — someone Americans were concerned was cognitively impaired beyond being able to fulfill the duties of his office since his election in 2023 — is taking Hostin to school, you know it’s bad.

Trump won and so did Republicans that night. You usually don’t “soul search” after victory.

Why would the party with the democratic mandate need to engage in that behavior? Hostin absolutely cannot move beyond the same tired arguments Democrats used incessantly prior to the election.

(The same tired arguments that helped pave the way for Trump’s decisive Election Day victory, by the way.)

The Democrats are the ones who need to soul search.

Hostin needs to as well.

Both need to look in the mirror and say, “This isn’t working!”

But, by all means, keep going down this path.

Conservatives thoroughly enjoy watching “The View” — a bunch of smug millionaire leftists — complain and look stupid to the detriment of the party they hope will succeed.

