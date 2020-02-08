John Travolta Reunites with 'Grease' Co-Star Olivia Newton-John: 'I Think We Love Each Other'

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John are one of the most recognizable film couples, and it’s difficult to see the two together without referencing song lyrics or movie quotes. The iconic duo has charmed viewers for 40 years, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be stopping any time soon.

Travolta, 65, and Newton-John, 71, reunited in December to give the fans what they wanted as part of a “Meet ‘N’ Grease sing-a-long” event, according to US Weekly. For the first time in decades, they donned the costumes and sang their hearts out with the crowd.

“First time in costume since we made the movie!” Newton-John posted on Instagram on Dec. 13. “So excited!!”

She wasn’t the only one excited to be back together, as Travolta explained in an interview, according to US Weekly.

“It was one of the highlights of our lives to see the joy of people’s unrequited love happening from 40 years of people waiting to be with us,” he said.

Travolta said that wearing his T-Birds leather jacket “was awesome,” even though he’s rocking a different style than he was 40 years ago.

“For whatever reason, like, the bald head suits me, so does that ’50s getup,” he said. “So either I’m gonna go bald or wear a Danny ’50s hairdo. It suits my appearance.”

He has had nothing but praise for his co-star, and highlighted her resilience and strength.

“She’s doing great,” he said last August. “And she looks fantastic! I’m so proud of her. I mean, have you ever seen anyone look like that?”

“Olivia is a survivor and she’s smart and she’s got a lot of life in her,” he said more recently. “I think she looks at it from the glass half full, always, and that’s her beautiful, natural approach toward life and I think we all need to do that.”

When asked how he and Newton-John have maintained their friendship for so many years, Travolta responded, “I think we love each other and when you love someone you stay in touch.”

While Newton-John is fighting cancer yet again, she has still managed to remain upbeat and expect the best, choosing not to focus on her diagnosis.

“When you’re given a cancer diagnosis or a scary honest diagnosis, you’re suddenly given a possibility of a time limit,” Newton-John said during an interview with “60 Minutes Australia,” according to USA Today.

“If somebody tells you, you have six months to live, very possibly you will because you believe that,” she explained. “So for me, psychologically, it’s better not to have any idea of what they expect, or what the last person that has what you have lived, so I don’t tune in.”

In January, Newton-John told People she isn’t letting cancer take control and hopes to help others fighting the disease.

“Life is a gift and I’ve had an amazing life and I intend to keep going with it and I want to help other people with cancer of course,” she said to reporters at G’Day USA on Jan. 25, according to People.

“I’m winning over it well and that’s how I see it,” she added. “I don’t think about it a lot, to be honest. Denial is a really good thing and I’m getting stronger and better all the time! I’m doing well!”

