Judicial Watch: Why Are the Agents Who Conspired Against Donald Trump Still Working for the FBI?

Concerns continue to rise in Washington as texts between two FBI officials reveal just how biased agents within the bureau really were during the 2016 presidential election.

Tom Fitton, the president of Judicial Watch, recently discussed his views regarding the fates of the FBI employees — counterintelligence official Peter Strzok and senior FBI lawyer Lisa Page — who were having an affair at the time the messages were exchanged.

“It’s well past time for a serious investigation,” he said this week on Fox News, adding that he is concerned as to why they still work at the FBI when all the evidence suggests that they should be removed.

“I want to know why these agents are still at the FBI,” Fitton added.

“It looks like they’re talking about not using sufficient FBI resources and purposely withholding FBI resources and pulling back, in order not to get Mrs. Clinton angry,” he argued. “And it explains why the FBI investigation was half-baked and ridiculous.”

Records have shown that as Strzok led the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, he manipulated then-FBI Director James Comey’s language describing Clinton’s behavior from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless.”

The change was a key move, as noted by Fitton, due to the fact that it shifted the charge away from a criminal penalty, per federal law.

Do you think Peter Strzok and Lisa Page should be fired? Yes No Log in with social media or email to vote Log In Log Out Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Likewise, investigative journalist Sara Carter later threw her voice into the mix about Strzok and Page and the messages they shared — and why it matters so much to the people and the state of the current administration.

Carter joined “Fox & Friends” last week and discussed the relationship between the two, citing their bias against Trump before he was even elected president — as seen in a text alluding to an “insurance policy” that could be used if Trump became president.

“Their worst nightmare has come true, the president is elected,” Carter said, according to Real Clear Politics. “That is something they did not expect. FBI sources said from the very beginning that they didn’t want President Trump to make it to office.”

And the careless handling of potentially sensitive information — not just the details of the extramarital affair — could be picked up by others due to the unsecured way in which the texts were exchanged, Carter suggested.

RELATED: The Media Were Just Caught Plotting to Make Sure Trump Doesn’t Get Credit for a Good State of The Union

“The lovebirds. … They were having an affair, they were both married, they’re working counter-intelligence. That’s enough for blackmail,” Carter said. “Now they’re sending text messages on an unsecured phone.”

“Believe me — the Germans, the Russians, the Israelis, everybody is going into those phones and trying to suck out all the information they have.”

As The Western Journal reported, a number of instances allude to the pair admitting that they should switch the conversation to iMessage, leading investigators to believe sensitive information may have been discussed over personal Apple phones.

And though questions have been brought up as to why more texts haven’t been released, the answer may depend on just how important the specific messages are.

“The department is not providing text messages that were purely personal in nature,” Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote to investigators on Capitol Hill. “Furthermore, the department has redacted from some work-related text messages portions that were purely personal.”

Boyd went on to state that the department’s goal in withholding or redacting certain messages is to “facilitate the committee’s access to potentially relevant” information.

So far, only around 7,000 out of the nearly 50,000 texts exchanged between the FBI officials have been turned over.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.