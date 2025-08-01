Share
News
Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the State of the People Tour opening ceremony on June 6, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.
Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the State of the People Tour opening ceremony on June 6, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Kamala Harris Stumped by Stephen Colbert Softball: 'Who's Leading the Democratic Party?'

 By Jack Davis  August 1, 2025 at 6:27am
Share

Former Vice President Kamala Harris had a treat Thursday for Americans missing the freshness of word salad wafting from their computers and TV screens.

Harris used much of her interview with late night host Stephen Colbert to explain why she was not running for governor of California and to explain why she was stepping away from elected office.

That led Colbert to ask, “Who’s leading the Democratic Party? I’m just curious.”

“There are lots of leaders,” Harris replied, without naming names, according to a video posted to X.

After Colbert persisted, Harris replied, “I think there are a lot of, I’m going to go through names, ‘cuz then I’m going to leave somebody out and then I’m going to hear about it.”

Do you think the GOP will keep the House after the 2026 midterms?

“But let me just, let me say this. I think it is a mistake for us who want to figure out how to get out and through this and get out of it to put it on the shoulders of any one person. It’s really on all of our shoulders,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, her first since her loss to President Donald Trump, she explained her decision not to run for governor as a shortcoming of the political system.

“I just, for now, I don’t want to go back in the system. I think it’s broken,” she said, according to the Huffington Post, elsewhere talking about America’s “systems.”

Related:
Developing: Kamala Harris Makes Final Decision About What's Next for Her Political Career

“I think right now that they’re not as strong as they need to be, and I just don’t want to, for now, I don’t want to go back in the system. I want to travel the country. I want to listen to people, I want to talk with people, and I don’t want it to be transactional, where I’m asking for their vote,” she said.

Harris said not running for office does not mean she is stepping away from politics.

“Oh, absolutely not. I am always going to be part of the fight. That is not going to change,” she said.

Ever since being defeated by Trump, the 2026 campaign to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom had been viewed as her chance for a political resuscitation. But instead of enthusiasm, crosscurrents marked her potential candidacy, leading her to announce she would not run.

“At the end of the day, when she did her own gut check — to put it in the prosecutorial parlance — she had reasonable doubt,” Harris adviser Sean Clegg said, according to Politico.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Kamala Harris Stumped by Stephen Colbert Softball: 'Who's Leading the Democratic Party?'
Dozens of Countries Failed to Make Deals with Trump: Now They're Days Away from Paying the Price
Trump Revives Presidential Fitness Test for Students After Obama Killed Off Program
Trump Calls for Nancy Pelosi to Be Investigated: 'She Became Rich by Having Inside Information'
Breaking: New Evidence Ties Soros Foundation to Russiagate, Top Official Actively Involved - Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation