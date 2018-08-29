Kanye West Continues Praise for Trump: President Is Working Hard for Black Americans

Kanye West said in a Wednesday interview that he believes President Donald Trump is working hard for black Americans, proposing policies he thinks will earn him their support.

Trump “cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this,” West said on radio station 107.5 WGCI Chicago, Pitchfork reported.

The statement was in response to a question Jimmy Kimmel asked the rap star on his show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Aug. 9 as to whether he thinks the president cares about black people.

“He will do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he’s got an ego like all the rest of us, and he wants to be the greatest president, and he knows that he can’t be the greatest president without the acceptance of the black community,” West said. “So it’s something he’s going to work towards, but we’re going to have to speak to him.”

West, a vocal supporter of the president, defended his support for Trump on Kimmel’s show, saying his peers warned him he would be “kicked out of the black community.”

TRENDING: Lindsey Graham Cuts Loose, Calls for New Attorney General — ‘It Ain’t Working’

“You can’t bully me. Liberals can’t bully me. News can’t bully me. The hip-hop community, they can’t bully me,” West told Kimmel.

Trump thanked the rap star for his support in a tweet on Aug. 10.

“Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH. One new and great FACT – African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in the history of our Country,” Trump tweeted.

“So honored by this. Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference!”

Do you think President Trump cares about black Americans? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

West also apologized during the interview Wednesday for saying slavery was a choice on May 1. He told TMZ that “when you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice.”

“I don’t know if I properly apologized for how the slavery comment made people feel. I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for people that felt let down by that moment,” West said Wednesday.

“And I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.