Kanye West's Latest Sunday Service Sees 'Over 1,000 People' Accept Jesus as Savior

Kanye West attends the Jim Moore Book Event At Ralph Lauren Chicago on Oct. 28, 2019, in Chicago.Robin Marchant / Getty Images for Ralph LaurenKanye West attends the Jim Moore Book Event At Ralph Lauren Chicago on Oct. 28, 2019, in Chicago. (Robin Marchant / Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)

By Skye Malmberg
Published November 4, 2019 at 4:05pm
Though many have been skeptical of the sincerity of Kanye West’s newfound faith, the Holy Spirit has clearly been moving at the rapper’s most recent events.

Over a thousand people gave their lives to Christ at West’s “Sunday Service” in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Friday, according to local newspaper The Advocate.

The city’s Bethany Church hosted West and the Sunday Service choir on its lawn and thousands of people were in attendance.

Jonathan Stockstill, pastor of Bethany Church, kicked off the worship service with some words of praise to God.

“Can we hear it for Jesus?” he asked the crowd. “He is king tonight.”

West opened with “Closed on Sunday,” a song from his new album “Jesus is King,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart. According to CNN, this is West’s ninth consecutive album to hit No. 1, tying him with Eminem for the most consecutive No. 1 albums.

Are you encouraged by this story from Kanye's Sunday Service?

West rapped with his daughter North and son Saint on his shoulders for portions of the concert, The Advocate reported.

Curvine Brewington, a pastor from Crossroads Church in Lafayette, Louisiana, shared about his experience at the service on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Tonight, @candacebrewington & I got to experience Kanye West’s Sunday Service at @bethany_church in Baton Rouge. If you’ve ever doubted the legitimacy or spiritual impact of this #sundayservice project, simply look at this incredible shot taken by @the.smitan during the altar call. YES, I said ALTAR CALL. 😲 Tonight, worship was lifted, the name of Christ was exalted, the Word of God was preached, a multitude prayed together, the Gospel was clearly proclaimed, and an opportunity to respond was given. In a crowd of 6,000 people from all walks of life, all ages, and all races, i witnessed over 1,000 people respond to The Gospel by raising their hands to accept Jesus as their Lord & Savior! 😱🙌🏾 Say what you want, & think what you want…. But trust me when I tell you – The Spirit of the Living God was indeed present. I danced, wept, stood in awe of God’s redemptive work, & can honestly say that tonight I witnessed a new wave of REVIVAL first hand. #Jesusisking • Isaiah 43:19 “Behold I do a NEW thing. • 1 Corinthians 1:27 “But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong. • #excited #inspired 📸 @the.smitan

A post shared by Curvine Brewington (@curvinemusic) on

He posted a picture of people responding to an altar call to emphasize “the legitimacy or spiritual impact” at West’s Sunday Services to anyone who was skeptical about the project.

“YES, I said ALTAR CALL.” Brewington wrote.

“Tonight, worship was lifted, the name of Christ was exalted, the Word of God was preached, a multitude prayed together, the Gospel was clearly proclaimed, and an opportunity to respond was given,” he said. “In a crowd of 6,000 people from all walks of life, all ages, and all races, i witnessed over 1,000 people respond to The Gospel by raising their hands to accept Jesus as their Lord & Savior!

“Say what you want, & think what you want…. But trust me when I tell you – The Spirit of the Living God was indeed present. I danced, wept, stood in awe of God’s redemptive work, & can honestly say that tonight I witnessed a new wave of REVIVAL first hand.”

The Advocate interviewed several others at the event about their thoughts on West and his worship services.

“I’m excited that he’s here,” Sierra Scoggins, a 24-year-old elementary school teacher and longtime West fan, said. “It’s really good for the Baton Rouge community to be here and lift up Jesus’ name.”

“He has always lifted up God’s name,” she said. “I’m excited that he’s reaching a multitude of people.”

“I was interested because he said he was going go completely Christian,” insurance salesman Frank Manguno said. “I was, like, ‘Well, this is crazy. Let me see about this.’”

West began holding the events in January and has since toured around the country, holding Sunday Services in states such as Ohio, Georgia, Illinois and California.

God is using West to reach many people in spite of the judgment he has been subjected to. God’s power goes beyond all expectations.

Skye Malmberg
Intern, The Western Journal
Skye Malmberg has been an Editorial and Social Media Intern for the Western Journal since 2019. Ever since she was ten years old, she has had a passion for writing stories and reporting local news. Skye is currently working towards her bachelors degree in Communications.







