Google quickly jumped into action to add animated gay pride confetti to the screen for searches of newly outed Scooby-Doo character Velma, forcing kids to be confronted with the radical gay agenda without parental consent.

The search giant’s actions come on the heels of the announcement by producers of Prime Video’s new Halloween cartoon special, “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!,” telling the LGBTQ community that they had officially turned Velma into a lesbian onscreen.

After the announcement stirred glee among supporters of the radical gay agenda, Google added small animated gay pride flags which fall down the screen when you search for “Velma” or “Velma Dinkley,” NBC News reported.

If you Google “velma” or her full name or whatever, Google will shower you in a confetti of trans pride flags. pic.twitter.com/oEcMcXWqsy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 6, 2022

The Velma character was created in 1969 by Hanna-Barbera Productions animators Joe Ruby and Ken Spears, and she was for decades simply portrayed as a smart, tom-boyish teenager who was often the brains behind the Scooby-Doo Mystery Crew. But some thirty years after the show’s debut, gay fans began insisting that Velma was secretly gay. And when subsequent shows had her crush on a guy, the radicals switched it up and began saying Velma was bisexual.

Now, the producers of “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” have fully retconned Velma into an outed gay character, attesting to the outsized influence the gay lobby has in Hollywood.

The activists have been successful in their quest as Velma (voiced by Kate Micucci) is seen getting steamed-up glasses in one scene and all googly-eyed in another when the new character of fashion designer Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco) joins the Scooby-Doo Mystery Crew to solve the show’s mystery, according to The New York Times.

The new Diablo character is portrayed as a cool brown-skinned woman with long white hair, and when she first appears on screen, Velma’s reaction is obviously a sexual one.

Velma first meets Coco Diablo in “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo”#Scoobydoohistory pic.twitter.com/TnWGS0B5GK — Scooby-Doo History (@scoobyhistory) October 4, 2022

To seal the deal, in another scene Diablo called Velma “the cute one” as she puts her hand on Velma’s shoulder. That sends Velma into a googly-eyed reaction that, again, clearly represents sexual infatuation.

this my fave scene of her !! pic.twitter.com/V07OfY1nsS — Pia 🍃 (@soleildiddle) October 4, 2022

While the original creators of the Scooby-Doo series never made any public statements about Velma (both Ruby and Spears died in 2020), more recent directors, producers and writers, have openly claimed that they aimed to make Velma a gay character.

Director James Gunn recently said that he wanted to make Velma a lesbian in his live-action movie back in 2001. But he noted that after the character was written as gay, film studio executives “just kept watering it down & watering it down” until there was no mention at all of Velma’s sexuality. Gunn also complained because, in the sequel to his film, they even gave Velma a male love interest.

Tony Cervone, the producer of the 2010 cartoon series, “Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated,” also said he always intended to portray Velma as gay and said so directly in an Instagram post he wrote in June of 2020.

“Mystery Incorporated. I obviously don’t represent every version of Velma Dinkley,” Cervone wrote, “but I am one of the key people that represents this one. We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago. Most of our fans got it. To those that didn’t, I suggest you look closer. There’s no new news here.”

Cervone also insisted that Velma is gay, “not bi, She’s gay.” And he added, “There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post-reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention,” according to Variety.

Still, it seems that most Americans are not all that appreciative of the LGBTQ agenda being forced into kids’ entertainment. Disney injected lesbianism in its recent cartoon “Lightyear,” which it hoped would be a big summer hit. But the movie tanked at the box office. And while it is not aimed at kids, Universal assumed it would have a monster hit when it released “Bros” this month, a film that has been billed as the “first major studio gay romance comedy.” But that flick has also been a huge box-office flop.

Disney’s radical left-wing agenda has become so galling to fans that a recent poll found that 70 percent of voters said they are actively shunning Disney’s products.

The poll came on the heels of Disney’s activism to repeal Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law that prevents schools from exposing kids under the age of ten to the radical transgender agenda and other age-inappropriate gender politics. Disney fought to allow the gay lobby to indoctrinate kids in the state’s schools.

There is a concerted effort in Hollywood to jam the gay agenda down everyone’s throats, especially in kids’ entertainment. It’s bad enough that adults spend time ruminating about how to force homosexuality into decades-old cartoon shows and retroactively turn characters gay. But with Google’s actions, it is clear that the whole left-wing establishment, including the tech giants, is in on the campaign.

