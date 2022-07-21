Killer of David Dorn Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Shooting of Retired Police Officer

David Dorn’s life mattered.

A St. Louis jury found Stephan Cannon guilty Wednesday of murdering Dorn more than two years after the 77-year-old’s death.

The retired police officer was killed in June of 2020 after responding to a burglary alarm at a friend’s St. Louis pawn shop during protests and looting after the death of George Floyd in police custody the previous month.

Dorn became a symbol for law and order as rioting erupted across the country.

The 38-year veteran of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was honored by former President Donald Trump after his death.

Cannon was convicted on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing $750 or more, and three counts of armed criminal action.

Cannon’s attorneys argued for his innocence in the three-day trial, according to St. Louis KMOV.

His defense argued against the credibility of a witness who faces theft charges in connection to the looting of the pawn shop where Dorn was killed, according to St. Louis KDSK.

Mark Jackson pointed to Cannon as Dorn’s killer in the trial.

Has justice been served? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The jury deliberated on the case for several hours before returning guilty verdicts on every count they adjudicated.

One count of theft of $750 or more was dropped during a court recess before deliberation on Wednesday.

Cannon’s relatives left the courtroom while screaming after the verdict was announced. Dorn’s relatives cried.







Lisa Dorn, David’s daughter, hailed the verdict and thanked prosecutors.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this day, it’s been over two years. the prosecution worked extremely hard, they gave a really good fight,” said Lisa Dorn.

“It was just undoubtable [sic] that he was guilty. So we look forward to moving on and our dad resting in peace.”

Ann Dorn, the police veteran’s widow, said she’d be happy if Cannon received a life sentence for his crimes.

Cannon will learn his sentence on Sep. 13.

Elected officials have named pro-law enforcement legislation after Dorn in honor of the slain police officer.

“Dave always took care of his officers, no matter what,” said Ann Dorn of his memory.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.