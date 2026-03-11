Share
News
Jose Ibarra enters court during a hearing on a motion for a new trial for Ibarra in an Athens-Clark County courtroom, on Jan. 30, 2026, in Athens, Georgia.
Jose Ibarra enters court during a hearing on a motion for a new trial for Ibarra in an Athens-Clark County courtroom, on Jan. 30, 2026, in Athens, Georgia. (Mike Stewart - Pool / Getty Images)

Laken Riley's Convicted Killer Strikes Out in Court

 By Jack Davis  March 11, 2026 at 6:41am
Share

The illegal immigrant who was convicted of killing Laken Riley has lost his bid for a new trial.

Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan man who had a police record even before he killed Riley in February 2024 while she was running on the Athens campus of the University of Georgia, had been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

On Monday, Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard threw out the request for a new trial, saying the evidence against him was “overwhelming and powerful,” according to CBS News.

Haggard had presided over the bench trial in November 2024 after Ibarra waived his right to a jury trial.

One basis for seeking a new trial was that Haggard had denied the defense a delay to allow for further examination of DNA evidence, according to the Associated Press.

Haggard wrote in his Monday order that the defense “effectively challenged” the DNA evidence during the trial, and that Ibarra’s defense did not suffer after he did not grant the delay.

The DNA expert the defense hired testified during a January motion seeking a new trial.

Haggard said her presentation was neither persuasive nor credible and would not have changed the outcome of the trial.

Related:
President Trump Will Fill Two Massive Court Vacancies as He Continues to Shape the Federal Judiciary

Ibarra’s attorneys also claimed a new trial was necessary because two cell phones were seized from Ibarra’s apartment even though they were not listed on a search warrant.

Haggard said there were “exigent circumstances authorizing the seizure of the cellphones” and that the phones were only searched after warrants allowed police to do so.

A representative of Ibarra’s attorneys said they will appeal the ruling, according to Atlanta News First.


As noted by CBS News, Ibarra’s attorneys have claimed he has a “congenital deficiency” that might mean he is “incapable of preparing a defense and standing trial.”

Prosecutors have noted there were “no challenges or concerns” in regard to Ibarra’s competency before his trial.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Laken Riley's Convicted Killer Strikes Out in Court
Breaking: Vehicle Smashes Through White House Barricade, Secret Service Intervenes
Watch: Karoline Leavitt Shoots Down Democrats' 'Big Myth' About the SAVE America Act
Democratic-Led Chicago Sees Over a Dozen People Shot During the Weekend
Senate Majority Leader Thune Sparks Anger Among Conservatives with SAVE America Act Comments
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation