Launch of Disney's Highly Anticipated Streaming Service Plagued with Problems

Photo illustration of the Disney Plus logo on a television screen.Chesnot / Getty Images)The Walt Disney Co.’s Disney Plus streaming service was plagued by technical problems during its debut Nov. 12, 2019. (Chesnot / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published November 12, 2019 at 11:35am
The magic was missing as The Walt Disney Co.’s Disney Plus streaming service fumbled its entrance onto the world stage Tuesday.

Troubles began cropping up as early as 7 a.m. Eastern Time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The website Downdetector.com, which tracks problems with apps, reported that the Disney Plus problems rose early, dipped, spiked over 8,000 at about 9 a.m. and then began a decline to just under 1,500 by noon Eastern Time.

In a statement, Disney said Disney Plus was simply proving too popular for its own good.

“The demand for #DisneyPlus has exceeded our highest expectations,” the company tweeted. “We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience.”

Users were able to purchase Disney Plus, but many had issues loading it on smart TVs or using the PlayStation app.

Others who were able to load the service found that some titles were unavailable, or that the app would crash.

The rocky rollout drew jeers on Twitter.

Users in Puerto Rico who expected to have access to Disney Plus on Tuesday, when the service debuted in the U.S. and Canada, learned the service will not be available there until Nov. 19, CNBC reported.

Disney touted the commercial-free streaming service, which costs $7 per month, by saying it provides access to 500 family-style movies and 7,500 episodes of various TV shows, according to Fox Business.

The service will not include R-rated moves, according to USA Today.

“There will be nothing on Disney+ that’s not branded or family friendly,” Kevin Mayer, the chairman of Disney’s direct to consumer division, said during a preview event.

Mayer said Disney titles in that category are likely to be distributed through Hulu.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







