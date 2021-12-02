Share
'Laverne and Shirley' Star Eddie Mekka Dead at 69

 By Cameron Arcand  December 2, 2021 at 9:43am
Eddie Mekka, who played Carmine Ragusa or “The Big Ragu” on “Laverne and Shirley,” has died at 69 years old.

“It is with deep regret that we share with you the passing of our beloved Eddie Mekka. Eddie passed away peacefully in his Newhall, California home on Saturday, November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old,” musician Pat Benti said in a Facebook post.

“At this time, we do ask that all media inquiries be withheld during his family’s time of grief and mourning. We welcome you to share your memories of Eddie and your condolences to his family on his fan page. Rest In Peace Eddie. We had some fun, my BCM Alumni. Thank you for having our pic, as your profile pic.”

His brother Warren Mekjian told TMZ that Mekka was found dead at his home on Saturday after friends called police to do a welfare check because he had not been seen for a few days. The actor had been hospitalized with blood clots recently and had trouble walking and that there was nothing “suspicious” about his passing.

“A sad goodbye to Eddie Mekka this morning. A genuinely good guy and purveyor of cheer whenever things got cheerless. Value these people. RIP, Eddie,” his “Laverne and Shirley” co-star Michael McKean tweeted Thursday morning.

While Mekka was most known for his role as Shirley’s boyfriend from 1976-1983 in the sitcom “Laverne and Shirley,” he was also seen in “A League of Their Own,” “Dreamgirls” and “Silver Twins.”

His most recent film was “Hail Mary!” in 2018, according to IMDb.

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
