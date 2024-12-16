Law Enforcement Arrests Two Men Over 'Hazardous Drone Operation' - Third Suspect Escapes

As concern about drone activity along the East Coast spreads, two men were arrested Saturday in Boston after drones were operated near Logan Airport.

Police said that at about 10:22 p.m. Robert Duffy, 42, of Charlestown, Massachusetts, and Jeremy Folcik, 32, of Bridgewater, were arrested on trespassing charges, according to Boston police.

The arrests took place on Long Island, a small island in Boston Harbor. A third man escaped the island on a boat, police said.

At about 4:30 p.m., police detected a drone being operated on the island, police said, and organized an operation to reach the island and stop the “hazardous drone operation.”

When police arrived on the island, the suspects fled on foot. Two of the three suspects were caught, however.

During the investigation, a drone was discovered inside Duffy’s backpack.

Police said further charges could be filed.

“Even small drones pose significant risks,” police said.

Aviation expert Seth Miller wondered whether illegal drone flights such as this are linked to a spike in drone sightings along the East Coast, according to WTSB-TV.

“Could those be the types of things that other people are seeing?” he said.

“They’ve got the signal lights on them the red and green and white lights are sort of FAA standards, so if they’re aliens, they managed to learn FAA law pretty quickly,” Miller said.

But Colleen Ross of Keene, New Hampshire, said she thinks this is beyond people playing with toys.

“I did get a little scared because there are no answers out there as to what, where, and why this is happening,” Ross said.

“And sure enough I went and grabbed my binoculars, and it was red and green flashing that typical one you’ve kind of been seeing,” she said.

“Having seen it with my own naked eyes last night, I personally as a U.S. citizen, I want some answers,” Ross said.

Matthew Murello, the mayor of Washington Township, New Jersey, told “Good Morning America” on Monday that he is not happy with the answers officials are giving out, according to ABC.

“I’m not trying to stir anything up, but we all know — if you just turn on the television — that drones can be used in an aggressive fashion,” Murello said.

“They can carry payloads. They can be used for all kinds of really aggressive-type things,” he said.

