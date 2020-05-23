SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Husband Dresses in Costumes To Embarrass His Wife During Her Zoom Meetings

By Amanda Thomason
Published May 23, 2020 at 8:15am
Print

With so many people working from home, life has looked a little different lately.

Fewer rush hours, more yard projects. Less business attire, more walks around the neighborhood.

While some people are finding the isolation crazy-making, others are enjoying working from home. When families are working from home, though, and sharing the same space to work in, there’s bound to be conflict.

For Cara Fields, that conflict (or at least the one she shared publicly!) was good-natured, if distracting.

Cara’s husband Matt is also working from home, and the couple from Greenfield, Indiana, has made headlines lately because of a new hobby Matt has picked up.

TRENDING: Obama Portrait Will Never Hang in Trump's WH, According to Reports

“My husband has a new quarantine hobby of Zoom bombing my conference calls,” Cara posted on LinkedIn. “The colleagues I’m meeting with always see him before I do. Never a dull moment in this household! #zoombombing #quarantine.”

She included four photos of his getups, which included Batman and Waldo outfits.

For Matt, embarrassing Cara was nothing new.

“He has always loved wearing ridiculous things in public to embarrass me,” she told Bored Panda. “So when I converted our dining room into an office where my camera faced the dining room table, he saw a virtual opportunity to embarrass me during the pandemic.”

So he did.

At first, he just used what he could find around the house, but soon he got backup from some of his closest fans.

“Friends started mailing him Halloween costumes,” Cara explained. “I’m told that more costumes are in transit!”

RELATED: Restaurant 'Bounces Back' from Coronavirus by Debuting 'Bumper Tables'

While some could see this as unprofessional or a waste of time, Cara’s coworkers are enjoying it. And if you can’t show off your cat, your dog or your costumed husband, is it really a Zoom conference?

“My colleagues love this,” Cara said. “It’s so strange to see a team of people laughing while you’re presenting, and then realizing something ridiculous is going on behind you.”

“They almost always see him before I do,” she added. “It has definitely helped people remember to stop and laugh during these times.”

The Fields’ shenanigans made it to NBC’s “Today” show, and Cara made sure to post a clip of it on her Facebook page.

“Here is the Today Show clip!” she shared. “That ending commentary.”

Do you know someone who would pull this sort of prank?

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Husband Dresses in Costumes To Embarrass His Wife During Her Zoom Meetings
Former Miss Universe Finalist Amber-Lee Friis Dead at 23
Watch: Two Men Rescue Elderly Man from Burning Apartment Building
Family Runs Over Bag in Middle of Road, Opens It To Find $1 Million Inside
Fire Department: Don't Leave Hand Sanitizer in Your Vehicle on a Warm Day
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×