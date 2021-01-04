Last week, far-left commentator Kurt Eichenwald slammed Christians who oppose coronavirus mask mandates, warning they’ll “burn in hell” for their “selfishness.”

In another unhinged Twitter rant, Eichenwald shrieked, “You F—ING ‘Christians’ who preen about God saving you from COVID so you dont need masks. Youre what Jesus condemns. You kill with hypocrisy.

“Read Matthew 25:41-46. If you realize the Bible is about more than hating gays, you’ll realize: For your selfishness, you’ll burn in hell.”

WARNING: The following tweets contain vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

You FUCKING “Christians” who preen about God saving you from COVID so you dont need masks. Youre what Jesus condemns. You kill with hypocrisy. Read Matthew 25:41-46. If you realize the Bible is about more than hating gays, you’ll realize: For your selfishness, you’ll burn in hell — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

It’s unclear why Eichenwald targeted Christians specifically, since it is not a characteristically religious stance to oppose masks because Christians believe God will protect them from the coronavirus.

Presumably, the disgraced former New York Times reporter — like other violent leftists — merely attacked Christians because they’re a proxy for Republicans/conservatives.

One Twitter user remarked, “Funny, I haven’t seen or heard one Christian say God is saving them from Covid so they don’t have to wear masks.”

Funny, I haven’t seen or heard one Christian say God is saving them from Covid so they don’t have to wear masks. — Bob Richards (@BobRichards57) December 31, 2020

Another chimed in, “I’ve literally not heard one Christian say this.”

I’ve literally not heard one Christian say this. https://t.co/4Mm5BUe5XV — Julius Augusta counting expert. (@juliusagusta) January 3, 2021

The temperamental journalist’s latest Twitter tirade was a follow-up to a prior harangue where Eichenwald incited violence against mask skeptics, saying he wanted to beat them to death.

“I want to find an antimasker and beat them to death,” Kurt threatened. “Since they believe they have the right to kill others, they have surrendered any right to object.”

Eichenwald later deleted the threatening tweet amid backlash for promoting violence.

These people are genuinely nuts. pic.twitter.com/CXBUGc20Hp — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) December 31, 2020

The following day, however, Eichenwald claimed that anti-maskers are responsible for spreading the coronavirus.

BecAuse you FUCKING MORON, masks primarily protect other people. And since 40% of the infected are asymptomatic , the ones without masks are spreading the disease because they don’t give a SHIT about killing others. You are either STILL uninformed or too stupid to care. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

Meanwhile, some studies suggest that cloth masks do little to stem viral infection.

Now that we have a large randomized controlled trial published in a top medical journal showing that masks are NOT protective against SARS-CoV-2 infection, will the CDC be updating this guidance soon?https://t.co/rpJewr4URj pic.twitter.com/DyH7z5f8uY — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) November 18, 2020

Last month, Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky blasted mask mandates, saying they’re unscientific and as useless as “wearing your underwear” on your face.

Paul, a physician himself, pointed out that cities and states that mandate cloth face masks have experienced a spike in COVID-19 infections.

“Every one of the mandates — and you look in country after country, state after state — you look at when the mask mandates went in — the incidents went up exponentially after the mandates,” the senator told Breitbart News.

He added that “there’s no evidence” that the cloth masks worn by most Americans, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to remain six feet apart from others, slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“The masks aren’t working at all,” Paul said. “It’s like wearing your underwear.

“You might as well cut your underwear up and wear your underwear as protection.”

