Parler Share
News
The Milwaukee, Wisconsin, skyline is pictured on Sept. 6.
The Milwaukee, Wisconsin, skyline is pictured on Sept. 6. (Morry Gash - File / AP)

Socialist Caucus Revived by Freshmen Democrats

 By The Associated Press  January 8, 2023 at 7:27am
Parler Share

It’s been 90 years, but socialism is back in the Wisconsin Legislature.

After taking their oaths of office Tuesday, two freshmen Assembly members made it their first order of business to revive a socialist caucus that has been dormant since the 1930s.

As self-identified democratic socialists, Reps. Ryan Clancy and Darrin Madison plan to hold their own meetings to advance their policy goals while also caucusing with Assembly Democrats.

In the Republican-controlled Legislature, however, the socialist caucus is a minority within a minority. It’s highly unlikely that either Democrats or the new caucus will have their way on most issues.

Clancy, a Milwaukee County supervisor, was still optimistic about bringing to the Assembly ideas he has successfully pushed for at the local level, such as guaranteed counsel for tenants facing eviction.

Trending:
The Devil Is in the Details: Here Are the Concessions McCarthy Made to Take the Speaker's Gavel

“The things that we can get done are things which are common sense and have not been looked at as bipartisan fights,” he said.

But Republicans don’t see it that way.

Socialism has failed everywhere in the world that it has been tried,” Republican Majority Leader Tyler August said. “It is not what makes our country great.”

Clancy and Madison both hail from districts in Milwaukee, a city with one of the most prominent socialist movements in the nation’s history.

Should Americans loudly reject socialism?

In 1910, during socialism’s heyday in the United States, Milwaukee sent the first socialist to Congress and was the first major American city to elect a socialist mayor. Two years later, it took Democrats and Republicans joining forces behind a single candidate to oust Mayor Emil Seidel, who went on to run for vice president on a socialist ticket.

“Cities from Reading, Pennsylvania, to cities on the West Coast had prominent socialist politicians, but even in that landscape, Milwaukee stood out,” said Philip Rocco, a professor of political science at Marquette University in Milwaukee.

Socialist politicians sat in the Wisconsin Legislature as early as 1878, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau, but most socialist state lawmakers held office between 1917 and 1935, when the first socialist caucus appeared.

Even after socialism fell under the same McCarthy-era stigma as communism during the 1950s, its visibility persisted in Milwaukee. Mayor Daniel Hoan, the city’s second socialist mayor, held the position for 24 years after taking office in 1916. The city’s third and final socialist mayor, Frank Zeidler, left office in 1960 after serving three terms that overlapped with Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s notorious anticommunist campaign.

It’s a history Madison and Clancy have embraced, identifying as sewer socialists in their campaigns and touting endorsements from the Milwaukee chapter of Democratic Socialists of America.

Related:
Bus Punctures Tire and Collides with Oncoming Traffic, 40 Dead and Even More Injured

“We want to continue this legacy and redefine what it means to be a socialist in the state of Wisconsin,” Madison said.

Branding themselves as socialists hasn’t always been easy, Madison and Clancy said, especially on the campaign trail where socialism has become a dirty word. Even in the Democratic stronghold of Milwaukee, where Clancy ran unopposed and Madison’s only challenger was in a partisan primary, the socialist label was often a tough sell to voters.

“There were folks who were really close to me and cared about me who knew that carrying this label would put a target on my back,” Madison said. “They heavily encouraged me, ‘Don’t do it. Be a socialist internally, but don’t push that out into the world.’”

Madison and Clancy’s victories mirror a national resurgence in democratic socialism’s popularity over the past decade, with  Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez serving as longtime stalwarts of the movement.

Rocco said Milwaukee is once again uniquely fertile ground for the ideology.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Socialist Caucus Revived by Freshmen Democrats
Bus Punctures Tire and Collides with Oncoming Traffic, 40 Dead and Even More Injured
Top Athlete Pulls Out of Major Event - Specific Reason Unknown
McCarthy Won the Speaker's Gavel After Chaotic Series of Votes... But What Comes Next May Be Even Worse
Six Arrested After What Officers Noticed at a Funeral for Mall of America Shooting Victim
See more...

Conversation