Liberals' Gloating Stopped Short as Firefighters Save Reagan Library

Firefighters battle to protect the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library from the Easy Fire in Simi Valley, California, on Oct. 30, 2019.Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty ImagesFirefighters battle to protect the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library from the Easy Fire in Simi Valley, California, on Oct. 30, 2019. (Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published November 3, 2019 at 12:05am
As a California wildfire raged toward the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, liberals hoped to turn the building’s seemingly imminent immolation into a sick, twisted victory.

Heroic firefighters put an end to the leftists’ crowing, however, by stopping the blaze mere yards away from the structures, according to KSAZ-TV.

As the Easy Wildfire inched closer to the library Wednesday, the Ventura County Fire Department worked diligently to hack a fireline around the campus, KABC-TV reported.

The hope was that firefighters would be able to stop the blaze before it reached the library, which contains valuable presidential artifacts including the Air Force One that carried President Ronald Reagan across the world.

For liberals watching the frantic efforts, there was cause for gloating.

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, former President Barack Obama’s secretary of housing and urban development, brought up the fact that the library was the location of a Republican debate where climate change was a topic.

According to Castro, climate change was behind the fire that threatened the library.

Columnist Will Bunch of the Philadelphia Inquirer appeared to link the fires to Reagan’s decision to remove former President Jimmy Carter’s solar panels from the White House roof.

Bunch also saw fit to make a few bucks hawking his own book on Reagan while mocking the dead Republican for wildfires now ravaging California.

Thankfully, firefighters worked to contain the inferno before it lit any structures in the Reagan complex.

Cutting firelines around the library, these workers quickly starved any fire that threatened to cross over onto the grounds.

According to KABC, the library is equipped with fire doors that are designed to seal off any fire that makes its way inside.

While a flame may have destroyed a few rooms, much of the library would have remained intact.

Aerial photographs from after the fire show a barren and charred landscape around the library, proving how destructive and wide-reaching these fires can be. While the library escaped harm, the surrounding area was burned to a crisp.

While the Reagan Library avoided destruction, the fires threatening vast swaths of California are nowhere near over with.

Liberals lost an opportunity to push the climate change narrative, but the rest of us can relax knowing that a special segment of our country’s cultural and political history is now safe from harm.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
