Here Are the Liberals You Really Shouldn't Invite to a Costume Party

October is here, and with it comes the American traditions of being fleeced by miniature candy bar purveyors, the annual reemergence of pumpkin spice flavored everything, and Halloween costume parties.

If you plan on inviting friends to dress up in costumes and celebrate the holiday, be careful who gets an invitation. Here are a few people who really shouldn’t be anywhere near a costume party.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam

Northam was the center of a major blackface scandal after pictures of his personal yearbook page went public. The pictures showed him and another man, one of the two wearing blackface, and the other in Ku Klux Klan robes.

Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam ‘deeply sorry’ after photo emerges from his 1984 yearbook showing blackface, KKK hood 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rtFXuHK1zM — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 2, 2019

Northam is a Democratic governor and faced virtually no repercussions following the disturbing picture.

Attorney General of Virginia Mark Herring

Yet another Virginia Democrat found to have worn blackface, Herring followed in his governor’s footsteps in shaming his state with archaic racism.

While no picture evidence has made its way to the public, Herring got ahead of a potential scandal by releasing a statement admitting to wearing “brown makeup” and a wig to impersonate rapper Kurtis Blow.

Ted Danson

The “Cheers” star and close friend of the Clintons said the 2016 election was like a slow-motion car crash as then-presidential candidate Donald Trump secured victory after victory across the nation.

The actor dressed in blackface and hurled racist language during a roast of Whoopi Goldberg.

Danson’s blackface incident is decidedly worse than many of the others on this list thanks to the cringe-inducing racist lips he also painted on his face.

Whoopi Goldberg laughed when BF Ted Danson WORE blackface. Their careers flourish. But #MegynKelly’s “racist”?https://t.co/GvcUGb5KhK pic.twitter.com/0yeSdXdyBN — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 28, 2018

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The liberal Canadian politician is still embroiled in a blackface scandal after he admitted to not knowing how many times he wore dark face paint.

While this isn’t exactly an ethical strategy, it has helped him deflect from some of the outrage coming from nearly all sides.

To date, four separate incidents of Trudeau wearing blackface have been discovered and released to the public.

Without his honesty about wearing the racist makeup, there’s no telling how many more are just waiting to be discovered.

Honorable mention: Marlon Wayans

The liberal actor is no fan of Trump — once even calling him the devil.

Wayans wore “whiteface” alongside his brother Shawn Wayans for his role in “White Chicks,” a comedy about two black male FBI agents forced to go undercover as white women.

Although not likely to upset as many people as blackface, this is a disaster waiting to happen in today’s cancel culture.

🎬’White Chicks’ starring Shawn Wayans & Marlon Wayans premiered in theaters 15 years ago today, June 23, 2004 pic.twitter.com/VyMKCZrUKO — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) June 23, 2019

This list could go on and on, especially with the addition of more anti-Trump Hollywood celebrities.

Despite their constant claims of racism on the right, those on the left are seemingly unwilling to address issues with their own icons.

