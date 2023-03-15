Lindsay Lohan Announces Life-Changing News, And Her Father Is So Proud: 'Blessed'

Actress Lindsay Lohan shared some exciting news with her fans Tuesday.

The “Parent Trap” and “Freaky Friday” star posted a picture on Instagram of an infant onesie bearing the words “coming soon.”

“We are blessed and excited,” she posted, along with emojis of praying hands, a heart, a baby and a bottle.

The announcement got over a million likes in less than 24 hours.

TMZ confirmed the news in a report Tuesday that Lohan, 36, and her husband, Bader Shammas, “are starting a family … she’s got a bun in the oven.”

“We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” Lohan told the outlet.

The Sun reported that Lohan is four months along and quoted her father, Michael Lohan, as saying he is thrilled about the couple’s news.

“I’m really really happy for Lindsay and Bader,” he told the outlet. “I think she’ll make an unbelievable mother. She’s got a very maternal instinct.”

Michael Lohan said he was not certain about where the family will settle.

“It’s up in the air where the baby will be raised,” he said.

“Bader’s family’s home in the Middle East and we’re here, so I don’t know, but she might get busy here.”

The couple were married in July.

Lohan started her acting career as a child, starring in the Disney remakes of “The Parent Trap” and “Freaky Friday” and moving on as a teen to “Mean Girls.”

Later, she appeared in “A Prairie Home Companion,” “Georgia Rule,” “I Know Who Killed Me” and “Machete.”

For a time, she became almost as well-known for partying and getting in trouble as for her work in acting and music.

In a Planet Fitness commercial that aired during the 2022 Super Bowl, Lohan signaled that her days of wild living were behind her.

In the commercial, People reported, she was seen “embracing wellness — mentally and physically — while playfully referencing her past relationship with the paparazzi, partying and even an electronic ankle bracelet which she wore while under house arrest in 2011 for jewelry theft.”

“It was refreshing to put my past to bed once and for all and share with people how I am living my life today,” Lohan told the magazine.

