Listen: Unhinged Voicemail Left by Dem Candidate Goes Viral - 62 Seconds of Cancer, Infertility, Death, Excrement, and Pure Hate

They do things a bit different up in Montana. For instance, apparently “Karen” is spelled “Haley” up there. Who knew?

Meet Haley McKnight. Hopefully, it’s the first and last time you’ll ever have to deal with her at a macro level. She’s running to serve on the Helena City Commission. Perhaps that leads to higher office. She has to get elected first, however, and she has a heck of an October surprise to live down.

On Monday, a voicemail left by McKnight with the office of Montana GOP Sen. Tim Sheehy was first reported on by conservative outlet National Review. In the rambling message, McKnight said, “I hope that you die in the street like a dog” and issued 62 seconds of bizarre bile — wishing aggressive cancer, infertility, and other unspeakable things upon him — because he voted for President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Act.

McKnight doesn’t apologize for the sentiment, just the fact that she used inappropriate language. Instead, she told local media that it was “justifiable rage” because the bill tightened restrictions on Medicaid and, the Helena TV station reported, “questioned the timing” of the message’s release.

It’s worth noting that, according to KTVH, a spokesman for Sheehy’s office noted that they only recently became aware of the message and that “law enforcement is aware,” as well. The message, no matter when it was released, should be disqualifying — even if it had been put out when she called on July 1.

McKnight, the owner of Sage and Oats Trading Post in downtown Helena, is one of four candidates for two seats on the commission in the Montana capital. She clearly identifies herself in the recording before telling Sheehy, “I just wanted to let you know that you are the most insufferable kind of coward and thief.

“You just stripped away health care for 17 million Americans. And I hope you’re really proud of that,” she said. So far, so basic Karen. But then it gets really ugly.

“I hope that one day you get pancreatic cancer, and it spreads throughout your body so fast that they can’t even treat you for it,” she continued. “I hope that you die in the street like a dog. I — ooh. One day you’re gonna live to regret this.”

“I hope that your children never forgive you,” McKnight continued. “I hope that you are infertile. I hope you never manage to get a b**** ever again. You are the worst piece of s*** I’ve ever, ever, ever had the misfortune of looking at.

Is there presently more hate on the Republican side or the Democratic side of the political spectrum? Republican Democratic

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Republican: 0% (0 Votes) Democratic: 0% (0 Votes)

“And you don’t serve Montanans,” she said. “You serve your own private interests. All that you have done since you’ve gotten into power is do s*** for yourself. God forbid that you ever meet me on the streets, because I will make you regret it.

“F*** you. I hope you die.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

HOLY CRAP Helena City, Montana Commission Candidate Haley McKnight, reportedly left this voicemail for Senator Tim Sheehy (R) telling him she hopes he gets cancer and diespic.twitter.com/MnXfcpKlRo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 4, 2025

And you won’t be surprised to learn what wing of what party McKnight belongs to. From National Review:

A North Carolina native, McKnight moved to Montana in 2017 to work as an AmeriCorps Vista member in Butte before moving to Kalispell and then Helena, according to the Montana Free Press. A progressive-leaning small business owner who serves as president of Helena Young Professionals, McKnight is currently running to serve on the Helena City Commission.

While the Helena City Commission elections are technically nonpartisan, McKnight identifies as liberal and OpenSecrets records show she has previously donated to a Democrat. According to her public remarks and her campaign site, McKnight’s political priorities include increased accessibility, sustainability, and public transit funding for city residents. If elected, she also hopes to institute a moratorium on AirBnBs and VRBOs.

Now again, keep in mind what you’ve just heard. Keep in mind the fact she called it “justifiable rage” to KTVH and said to National Review, “I think in the time of rising fascism, we shouldn’t be afraid to say these things.”

Then, let me again tell you how KTVH framed this:

McKnight says she regrets some of the language she used, but that she feels her anger over Sheehy’s actions in office was “justifiable rage.” …

McKnight told MTN that she has had concerns about her own safety because of her political profile and stances. She questioned the timing of the National Review article, saying it appeared politically motivated, and she said Sheehy’s publicizing it amounted to “doxing and bullying.” [Emphasis ours]

First: Threatening someone’s life is never “justifiable rage,” and KTVH should not have let her get away with framing it as such in such a sloppy reportorial fashion.

It’s arrant media malpractice to, in the lead paragraph of a story, allow someone the opportunity to recast how they “felt” about saying “I hope that you die in the street like a dog” and “God forbid that you ever meet me on the streets, because I will make you regret it. F*** you. I hope you die.” That’s not merely slipping the F-bomb into an otherwise socially acceptable thought. There’s no version this very exact set of sentiments that passes the sniff test, nor should it be implied at the outset of the story.

Out of mere curiosity: What would a more measured, somewhat acceptable redo of this voicemail sound like, either to McKnight or the credulous reporter for KTVH who decided to include this right up front? “I really hope that you consider expiring on the streets as a canine would, if that could possibly be arranged. But please, never meet me on said streets, else I shall be forced make it a regrettable experience for you with unfortunate immediacy — as indeed decorum and honor dictates I must. Oh yes, and I sincerely wish that your sexual potency wanes, I must confess. Darn you, I hope that you are unalived”?

Yeah, that’s still getting reported to the police — as it should be, no matter how polite your choice of language is.

Second, some thoughts on “doxing and bullying”: Lady, you called his office, basically threatened his life, and left your name. Aside from the hubris or stupidity of it all — I’m not sure which one it was, or whether they’re even mutually exclusive here — you aren’t being doxed if you say who you are and you’re a public figure before you effectively threaten death upon a sitting U.S. senator. Could you have left your address and your usual hours at home, too, then said, “Come find me, if you dare! It’ll make things easier!”? I mean, that’s pretty much all that’s left.

But, to top it all off — it’s “bullying,” too, Haley? You wished (in no particular order) death, pancreatic cancer, death in the street like a dog, regret, more death, getting disowned by his children, death, sexual impotency, death, infertility, death, and did I mention death, upon someone in elected office. You’re running for elected office. But Sheehy is the one doing the bullying? OK Karen.

Sheehy spokesman Tate Mitchell put it best: “We hope Ms. McKnight gets the help she clearly needs,” he said. We agree — and that help does not include your vote, residents of Helena. This woman shouldn’t have even a tiny bit of power, much less a stepping stone to real power.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.