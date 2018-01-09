Loretta Lynn’s Sister is Asking Fans to Pray for Country Legend

On Monday, Country Music Hall of Fame singer Loretta Lynn was reported to be recovering from a broken hip after falling in her home.

The accident came less than one year after the 85-year-old country music icon had a stroke in May 2017, according to Fox News.

The entertainer’s official Twitter account confirmed the accident in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday. The statement noted that Lynn was recovering at her home.

“American music icon, Loretta Lynn is recovering from a fractured hip after a fall while at home. She is doing well and thanks all her fans for their thoughts and prayers,” the statement read.

Crystal Gayle, Lynn’s sister and fellow Grand Ole Opry star, put out a post on Instagram asking for “love and prayers” for the injured musician.

“I was with Loretta yesterday,” Gayle said. “She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury.”

“Love you! Love you, Sis,” she added.

Just five months after her stroke last year, Lynn had made a surprise visit in October to Alan Jackson’s induction into Country Music’s Hall of Fame.

The singer shared some memorable words with Jackson and emphasized how important the moment was to her — no matter her stage in recovery from the stroke.

“This is first time I’ve been out of the house,” Lynn admitted to Jackson in front of the audience.

“You’re the only thing that would’ve brought me here,” she added.

Lynn also joined Jackson and other notable musicians such as George Strait and Connie Smith as they sang “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” — the traditional closing song of the induction ceremony,

Lynn herself is known for her numerous hits, including “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” an autobiographical account which turned into a book, and later an Academy Award-winning film.

The singer will be turning 86 years old in April, and doesn’t seem to be stopping in her musical endeavors anytime soon.

Her anticipated record “Wouldn’t It Be Great” was originally planned to be released August 2016, but has been postponed until sometime this year as Lynn continues to recover.

This record will be her first since the one she had made with Jack White back in 2004 titled “Van Lear Rose,” which contained 14 classics from the icon that span her entire career, according to Rolling Stone.

“I work all the time,” Lynn told Rolling Stone. “But it doesn’t feel like work.”

