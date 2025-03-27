The United States Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of roughly 10,000 cans of Coca-Cola over safety issues.

The recall, which was initiated March 6, predominantly impacted cans sold in Wisconsin and Illinois, according to a report from USA Today.

The cans of Coca-Cola may be contaminated with plastic.

The items were bottled at Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is voluntarily recalling 864 cases of 12-pack Coca-Cola Classic in 12-oz cans in Illinois and Wisconsin,” the company said in a statement to USA Today sent Wednesday.

“The cases are being withdrawn because they did not meet our high-quality standards,” the company added.

“We are taking this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages.”

The recall only applies to the 12-can packs of Coca-Cola with a UPC code of 0 49000-00634 6 or 0 49000-02890 4, according to a report from Fox Business.

The move was classified as a Class II recall, defined by the FDA website as a scenario in which “use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

It’s not as severe as a Class I recall, which happens in situations where “there is a reasonable probability” that the use of the product will “cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

But it’s more severe than a Class III recall, a situation in which “use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.”

It’s not the first time Coca-Cola products have been recalled in recent years.

There were some 2,000 cases of Sprite, Fanta Orange, and Diet Coke recalled two years ago by United Packers in Alabama for potential contamination by “foreign material.”

The decision impacted stores in Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi.

That was also a Class II recall.

“Coca-Cola Bottling UNITED voluntarily recalled a limited quantity of Fanta Orange, Sprite and Diet Coke in a total of 48 stores,” a company representative said at the time.

“No impacted product remains in the market, and all recall activities in those markets are complete.”

