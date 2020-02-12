SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Man Wins Free Car After Finding Message in a Bottle, Second Free Car Still Waiting To Be Found

By Kim Davis
Published February 12, 2020 at 12:59pm
Print

A Canadian man won a car after finding a bottle in the ocean from an American car dealer who promised to give the recipient a free vehicle.

Mark Muller, who owns a car dealership in Missouri, tossed a bottle into the Atlantic Ocean near the Bahamas on July 4, 2019.

Muller left his business card inside the bottle with a note promising he would give a free car to the person who found the bottle and called him.

Muller recalled his wife’s caution, saying, “Don’t do it! Someone’s gonna find it,” to which he replied that nobody would ever find the bottle.

But several months later, on Oct. 10, the bottle was discovered by Bruno Lachapelle, a firefighter from Montreal, Canada.

TRENDING: House Republicans Strike Back Against Schiff, Boycott 'Publicity Event' Hearing

Lachapelle was vacationing in the Bahamas when he happened across the bottle and opened it up.

“I pick up this thing and it was the bottle. [It said] ‘Call me. Free truck or car. Mark Muller.’ And his phone number,” Lachapelle told KNXV-TV.

When Lachapelle returned to Canada, he did call Muller, who was surprised that somebody had actually found his note.

In the end, Muller ended up giving Lachapelle cash because the expense of getting a vehicle from Missouri to Montreal was too high.

“By the time we figured out what it was going to cost to get the car back across the border, and him driving it back to Quebec and all that. I just gave him a cash offer,” Muller said.

The pair recently met in person in Sun City, Arizona, where Muller lives part-time, to enjoy the weather and explore an area of the world that Lachapelle had never visited before.

The men, strangers brought together by the most unlikely of circumstances, are now friends.

RELATED: After 2nd Grader Is Finally Adopted, Entire School Surprises Her with Party To Celebrate Special Day

“God’s honest truth: This relationship is just started,” Muller said. “We’re gonna be long long friends for a very long time.”

Muller also revealed that there is a second bottle in the Atlantic with the same prize.

This bottle contains four pennies, Muller said, and he will give a new car or truck to the person who can identify the four dates on the pennies and send him a photo for evidence.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Man Wins Free Car After Finding Message in a Bottle, Second Free Car Still Waiting To Be Found
After 2nd Grader Is Finally Adopted, Entire School Surprises Her with Party To Celebrate Special Day
Jon Bon Jovi Opens Community Restaurant at University To Make Sure No Student Goes Hungry
Man with Incurable Brain Cancer Fulfills Wish To Marry Longtime Girlfriend in Heart-Wrenching Hospital Ceremony
Teen Who Needed Double Lung Transplant Warns Others After Vaping Turned His Lungs to 'Rubber'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×