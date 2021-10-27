Share
News

Massive Caravan Doubles to 4,000 Migrants, Including 500 Children, as Group Nears US Border

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 27, 2021 at 9:33am
Share

A massive migrant caravan traveling through Mexico toward the southern border of the U.S. has now grown to 4,000, including 500 infants and children.

Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins posted updates to Twitter on Wednesday as the migrant caravan continues to grow in size on its way to the border.

“Organizer Luis Garcia says this caravan is approximately 4000 strong with more than 400 children btwn the ages 7-18, 100 babies under 1 yo, 65 pregnant women (3 more than 8 months) and 4 wheelchair bound migrants,” Jenkins tweeted.

Trending:
'Identifiable Harm': Biden Kills JFK File Release, Issues Baffling Statement

An earlier post showed the size of the traveling group of migrants in a video from Wednesday morning. The group is ignoring warnings from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard that they won’t be allowed to cross the border, as the Mexico Daily News reported.

The caravan has doubled in size since Monday, when it included 2,000 migrants pushing north, with one migrant warning, “Tell Biden we are coming.”

“The Migrant Caravan has left Huehuetán heading North w one migrant named William from El Salvador saying ‘Tell Biden we are coming…'” Jenkins tweeted.

The crowd impeded much of the vehicle traffic that was passing through the area. Jenkins noted this was the third day since the group had departed from Huehuetán.

Jenkins posted a video update on Sunday after the group had walked approximately 15 miles on its second day to rest by a river.

Related:
FEMA Denies Abbott's Emergency Declaration Over Border Crisis

Jenkins also shared a video of the migrants from above on Sunday that shared the visual impact of the massive group.

The migrant caravan departed on Saturday from Tapachula, Mexico. Some migrants carried signs with President Joe Biden’s name.

Tapachula is located in the southern part of Mexico near the border with Guatemala.

The caravan’s progress comes as Customs and Border Protection recently announced 192,001 encounters at the southern border in September. The number was a 9 percent decrease compared to August, but marked the third consecutive month of at least 170,000 encounters.

The number of unaccompanied children reported in September was 14,358. The number was a 24 percent decrease from August but remains high, with an average of 772 unaccompanied children taken into CBP custody per day.

The September numbers were also affected by more than 15,000 migrants who crossed at Del Rio, Texas.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Massive Caravan Doubles to 4,000 Migrants, Including 500 Children, as Group Nears US Border
Sen. Kennedy Condemns Garland for Targeting Parents Protesting CRT: 'That's Drivel'
Pentagon Confirms 439 Americans Remain Trapped in Afghanistan
Crenshaw Unleashes on 'Defund the Police' Supporter Omar for Blaming Police for Rising Crime: 'Can't Make This Up'
Thanksgiving 2021 Expected to Be 'Most Expensive Meal' in Holiday's History
See more...

Conversation