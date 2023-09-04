After showing in theaters for only three weeks, the latest superhero film from Warner Bros., “Blue Beetle,” looks like it will massively underperform at the box office.

As of Labor Day, the DC Studios movie has grossed just under $102 million worldwide with more than half of that money coming from the U.S., according to box office database The Numbers.

The film cost $104 million to make, Deadline reported.

Once its theatrical run is all said and done, “Blue Beetle” could lose between $80-100 million, in what one box office analyst called a “massive flop” for Warner Bros. and DC.,

Popular YouTuber OMB Reviews, who goes by Odin, predicted last week the comic book movie would lose about the same amount as its production budget, Bounding Into Comics reported.

The previously reported estimated budget was $120 million, so OMB Reviews used that number to calculate a $100 million loss. Considering the film cost $104 million to make, however, it would still lose about $80 million, he noted.

“Just not good at all. Warner Bros. in dire straits there,” he said.

Considering how the movie is currently tracking, it won’t even hit the $200 million mark. In the video, OMB Reviews estimated “Blue Beetle” will make anywhere between $117-164 million worldwide by the end of its run.

Hollywood’s latest superhero film is performing poorly compared to “The Flash” and about on par with “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” — this year’s prior two DC entries.

While not much better, “The Flash” brought in nearly $103 million domestically by its third weekend in theaters, according to The Numbers. The website recorded the “Shazam!” sequel as receiving $55 million in the U.S. over the same period.

For comparison, “Blue Beetle” brought in over $56 million domestically by the end of its third weekend. Its international gross sits at $45 million so far.

Although “Blue Beetle” will not overtake “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” internationally, it will likely beat its domestic total. Based on the numbers, “Blue Beetle” will not beat “The Flash” though.

“Blue Beetle” follows Jaime Reyes, the titular hero who must learn how to wield his newfound powers after he becomes infused with a robotic scarab. The origin story was marketed as DC’s first Latino-led superhero film, which proudly features a Mexican-American cast.

On Rotten Tomatoes, it’s hailed as “a refreshingly family-focused superhero movie” with a 78 percent critics score.

Despite glowing media coverage and critical acclaim, it appears audiences don’t care enough to watch “Blue Beetle” for the movie to make a profit.

