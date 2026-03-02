McCullough Foundation on the Dangers Of Microplastics – And How To Get Them Out of Your System

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below, which benefits The Western Journal. We appreciate your support!)

They’re tiny, invisible, and everywhere. Microplastics have quietly made their way into every corner of our environment — and every corner of the human body.

Researchers now detect them in the blood, liver, lungs, and even the brain, showing just how far these synthetic fragments can travel. Studies estimate that the average person consumes between 39,000 and 52,000 plastic particles each year through food and water, and up to 121,000 when air exposure is included.

Once inside, they don’t just pass through. They disrupt the gut barrier, trigger chronic inflammation, and alter the delicate balance of your microbiome — the ecosystem that shapes everything from digestion to immunity. Over time, that silent damage can ripple through every organ system.

A review of recent studies by Nicholas Hulscher of the McCullough Foundation shows just how dangerous microplastics can be to our health.

Hulscher notes that studies have shown that microplastics have been linked to increasing rates of dementia and cancer, as well as harm to the reproductive, digestive, and respiratory systems.

Hulscher concludes:

These findings suggest that MNPs may present a serious risk to human health. Their growing presence in both the environment and the human body, along with emerging evidence of their toxicity, raises significant concerns. Action is needed to advance technologies and pharmaceutical interventions capable of safely and effectively removing MNPs from both ecosystems and biological systems.

A NATURAL SOLUTION TO AN UNNATURAL ENEMY

The good news is that, once again, Dr. McCullough and the medical experts at The Wellness Company are leading the way, especially where Big Pharma has failed.

Even better, while plastic pollution may be man-made, nature offers the antidote. Certain probiotic strains can actually bind to microplastics, carry them out of your system, and help repair the gut from the inside out.

Saccharomyces boulardii – The Microplastic Catcher This powerful probiotic yeast grabs onto microplastics the same way it traps harmful bacteria — so your body can flush them out naturally. It also helps calm inflammation in the gut and supports a healthier, stronger intestinal lining.

Bifidobacterium longum – The Barrier Builder Think of this strain as reinforcement for your gut wall. It strengthens the “tight junctions” that keep your intestinal barrier sealed, reduces irritation, and promotes the production of beneficial fatty acids that help your gut stay balanced and resilient.

Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG – The Detox Specialist This clinically studied probiotic helps your body eliminate plastics more quickly while protecting both your gut and liver from their toxic effects. It helps lower oxidative stress, supports detox pathways, and maintains the protective barrier between your gut and bloodstream.

There is a natural solution to this incredibly dangerous side-effect of modern life, but how do you get these natural solutions? That’s where The Wellness Company comes in. The same medical professionals you have trusted since the pandemic — folks like Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Kelly Victory — have created a product called PlasDetox. PlasDetox is a complete probiotic and detox formula designed for modern life.

Each capsule combines these powerful probiotic strains — Saccharomyces boulardii, Bifidobacterium longum, and Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG — with detox-supporting nutrients like Chlorella, Calcium D-Glucarate, and Lycopene to:

Help bind and remove microplastics naturally *

Strengthen your gut barrier and microbiome balance *

Support liver health and phase-2 detox pathways *

Provide antioxidant protection against plastics and pollutants *

Reduce the impact of endocrine disruptors like BPA and polystyrene*

Your body is already fighting back — PlasDetox gives it the full team to win.

