Meghan Markle Opens Up About Challenges of Motherhood: 'Not Many People Have Asked If I'm Okay'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a Creative Industries and Business Reception on Oct. 2, 2019, in Johannesburg, South Africa.Chris Jackson / Getty ImagesMeghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a Creative Industries and Business Reception on Oct. 2, 2019, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

By Kim Davis
Published October 19, 2019 at 11:16am
Caring for a newborn baby is an exhausting and demanding job, a role that the average parent will never have to manage under a global spotlight.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first baby, Archie, on May 6.

For Meghan Markle, motherhood has meant additional scrutiny on a worldwide scale.

With Archie in tow, Prince Harry and Markle toured Africa on a 10-day journey, documented by ITV and scheduled to air in Britain on Oct. 20.

ITV featured a brief clip of the documentary, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” giving viewers a glimpse into what life has been like for Markle since Archie’s birth.

Markle admitted that motherhood in the public eye has been a struggle.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging,” Markle told ITV’s Tom Bradby, People reported. “And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot.”

“So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah,” Markle continued.

She thanked Bradby for checking on her wellbeing, holding back tears.

“I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” an emotional Markle said.

Bradby summed up Markle’s comments by asking if it “would be fair” to say that she’s “not really OK, as in it’s really been a struggle?”

Markle nodded in agreement before adding a softspoken, “Yes.”

Markle’s vulnerability was well-received by hundreds of thousands of viewers, and shortly after the clip was released online, the hashtag, #WeLoveYouMeghan began to trend on Twitter, with supporters showing compassion and understanding for the 38-year-old Duchess.

“Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” will air in the U.S. on ABC Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. EST.

