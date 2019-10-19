Meghan Markle Opens Up About Challenges of Motherhood: 'Not Many People Have Asked If I'm Okay'

Caring for a newborn baby is an exhausting and demanding job, a role that the average parent will never have to manage under a global spotlight.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first baby, Archie, on May 6.

For Meghan Markle, motherhood has meant additional scrutiny on a worldwide scale.

With Archie in tow, Prince Harry and Markle toured Africa on a 10-day journey, documented by ITV and scheduled to air in Britain on Oct. 20.

ITV featured a brief clip of the documentary, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” giving viewers a glimpse into what life has been like for Markle since Archie’s birth.

TRENDING: Trump's Gracious Tweet for Elijah Cummings Draws Huge Hate from 'Tolerant' Leftists

Markle admitted that motherhood in the public eye has been a struggle.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging,” Markle told ITV’s Tom Bradby, People reported. “And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot.”

“So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah,” Markle continued.

She thanked Bradby for checking on her wellbeing, holding back tears.

“I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” an emotional Markle said.

ITV’s @tombradby spoke to Meghan as he gained exclusive access to the royal couple as they toured Africa for 10 days with their son Archie. The documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, airs on Sunday at 9pm on @ITV #HarryandMeghan https://t.co/Uy21iE6ozJ pic.twitter.com/XYlHVytiHF — ITV News (@itvnews) October 18, 2019

Bradby summed up Markle’s comments by asking if it “would be fair” to say that she’s “not really OK, as in it’s really been a struggle?”

RELATED: Prince Harry Tears Up During Speech as He Describes Feeling of Expecting First Child

Markle nodded in agreement before adding a softspoken, “Yes.”

Markle’s vulnerability was well-received by hundreds of thousands of viewers, and shortly after the clip was released online, the hashtag, #WeLoveYouMeghan began to trend on Twitter, with supporters showing compassion and understanding for the 38-year-old Duchess.

“Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” will air in the U.S. on ABC Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. EST.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.