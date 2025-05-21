Memorial Day Gas Prices Set to Break Years-Long Trend: Report

Drive, baby, drive.

With President Donald Trump, who promised during his presidential campaign to lower gasoline prices, in the White House, Americans are ready to hit the road as the summer travel season begins.

AAA projects that 45.1 million Americans will travel over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

As they travel, they will find some welcome news at the gas station, as GasBuddy expert Patrick De Haan predicts “the lowest summer gas prices in years.”

Summer 2025 calling! 🚗✨🍦 Gas prices are dropping to the lowest in YEARS ($3.08 on Memorial Day, possibly sub-$3 later this summer)! Where are you heading & what’s your best road trip hack? 👇 pic.twitter.com/fR2LDX23uY — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) May 20, 2025

“For Memorial Day, the national average is projected to be $3.08 per gallon, down significantly from $3.58 on Memorial Day last year,” GasBuddy said.

The site said this will be “the cheapest Memorial Day at the pump since 2021, but lowest inflation adjusted since 2003,” noting that the lockdowns artificially depressed prices in 2020.

“Prices are forecast to average $3.02 per gallon over the summer from Memorial Day through Labor Day, with a sub-$3 per gallon national average possible on some days, especially toward the latter half of the summer,” the site predicted.

AAA noted that an estimated 39.4 million people will take road trips over the weekend, amounting to about 87 percent of all travel.

“This year, drivers have the benefit of cheaper gas prices,” AAA noted.

AAA’s gas price survey noted that prices are uneven, with Kansas at $2.874 per gallon while California, often the national leader in high gas prices, checks in at an average of $4.895 per gallon.

Other states are also seeing major price drops.

“Gas prices in New Hampshire could stay below $3 for most of the summer,” De Haan said, according to WMUR-TV.

“The statewide average is $2.88 a gallon. That is 61 cents lower than a year ago,” he said.

“This is a win for consumers. And if the stars align later this summer, we could even see the national average drop below $3 a gallon,” DeHaan said, according to CNN.

