'Mighty Ducks' Actor Shaun Weiss Unrecognizable in Mugshot After Police Arrest Him for Burglary

Shaun Weiss, an actor known for his work in “The Mighty Ducks” and “Heavyweights” as a teenager in the 1990s, was arrested for burglary Sunday by the Marysville Police Department in California.

Weiss gained fame as part of the beloved “Mighty Ducks” hockey team in the 1992 film — a story about a group of ragtag kids who learned about teamwork and friendship as they fought for respect and success in their small-town hockey league.

The actor, now 41, is hardly recognizable these days, as evidenced in a mugshot taken after his arrest.

According to a Marysville Police Department news release, Weiss was arrested Sunday morning after a local resident found an “unknown male inside his garage that did not belong there.”

TRENDING: Biden Campaign Is Willing To Risk Staffers' Lives To Get Him Elected

Officers found Weiss inside the homeowner’s vehicle around 7 a.m., which police said he had accessed by shattering the passenger window.

Sadly, drugs played a role in Weiss’ alleged criminal behavior, police stated.

“Weiss displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside at this residence,” the department said.

The former movie star was taken to the Yuba County Jail for being under the influence of meth and for residential burglary, and was being held on $52,500 bail, police said.

REMEMBER HIM? 41-year-old Shaun Weiss, best known as Greg Goldberg on the “Mighty Ducks,” was busted on burglary and meth charges. https://t.co/HEsa33bqge — News4JAX (@wjxt4) January 29, 2020

Weiss began his acting career on “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” before playing the comical and endearing Greg Goldberg in “The Mighty Ducks” franchise.

He also appeared on a string of several television shows including “The Cosby Show,” “Boy Meets World” and “The King of Queens,” according to his IMDb profile.

RELATED: HGTV Wants To Make Over an Entire Small Town for New Show - Could It Be Yours?

In 2015, Weiss teamed up with video artist Sean Adair to film three short episodes for a series called “Why Not Weiss.”

The series was centered around Weiss’ comeback to television and movie stardom.

“Though he had fallen on tough times, I found him to be a hilarious actor and comedian who is still as funny or funnier than anyone in comedy today and I began developing ‘Why Not Weiss’ as a vehicle to make his comeback into international stardom a reality,” Adair wrote on his Patreon funding page.

Weiss was previously arrested in Oroville, California for public intoxication, NBC News reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.