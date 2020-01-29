SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

'Mighty Ducks' Actor Shaun Weiss Unrecognizable in Mugshot After Police Arrest Him for Burglary

By Kim Davis
Published January 29, 2020 at 12:15pm
Print

Shaun Weiss, an actor known for his work in “The Mighty Ducks” and “Heavyweights” as a teenager in the 1990s, was arrested for burglary Sunday by the Marysville Police Department in California.

Weiss gained fame as part of the beloved “Mighty Ducks” hockey team in the 1992 film — a story about a group of ragtag kids who learned about teamwork and friendship as they fought for respect and success in their small-town hockey league.

The actor, now 41, is hardly recognizable these days, as evidenced in a mugshot taken after his arrest.

According to a Marysville Police Department news release, Weiss was arrested Sunday morning after a local resident found an “unknown male inside his garage that did not belong there.”

TRENDING: Biden Campaign Is Willing To Risk Staffers' Lives To Get Him Elected

Officers found Weiss inside the homeowner’s vehicle around 7 a.m., which police said he had accessed by shattering the passenger window.

Sadly, drugs played a role in Weiss’ alleged criminal behavior, police stated.

“Weiss displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside at this residence,” the department said.

The former movie star was taken to the Yuba County Jail for being under the influence of meth and for residential burglary, and was being held on $52,500 bail, police said.

Weiss began his acting career on “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” before playing the comical and endearing Greg Goldberg in “The Mighty Ducks” franchise.

He also appeared on a string of several television shows including “The Cosby Show,” “Boy Meets World” and “The King of Queens,” according to his IMDb profile.

RELATED: HGTV Wants To Make Over an Entire Small Town for New Show - Could It Be Yours?

In 2015, Weiss teamed up with video artist Sean Adair to film three short episodes for a series called “Why Not Weiss.”

The series was centered around Weiss’ comeback to television and movie stardom.

“Though he had fallen on tough times, I found him to be a hilarious actor and comedian who is still as funny or funnier than anyone in comedy today and I began developing ‘Why Not Weiss’ as a vehicle to make his comeback into international stardom a reality,” Adair wrote on his Patreon funding page.

Weiss was previously arrested in Oroville, California for public intoxication, NBC News reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







'Mighty Ducks' Actor Shaun Weiss Unrecognizable in Mugshot After Police Arrest Him for Burglary
HGTV Wants To Make Over an Entire Small Town for New Show - Could It Be Yours?
After Astronaut Husband Died in Challenger Explosion in 1986, Wife Found Valentine's Day Card in His Briefcase
Grieving Husband of Girls Basketball Coach Who Died in Helicopter Crash with Kobe Bryant Speaks Out
Student Performs CPR on Teacher for 5 Minutes To Save Her Life After She Collapsed and Heart Reportedly Stopped
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×