Minorities Overwhelmingly Support Immigration Ban To Fight Coronavirus, Poll Finds

A recent survey has found that an overwhelming majority of minority groups in the United States support a moratorium on immigration to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

A USA Today/Ipsos poll conducted earlier this month found that 71 percent of Hispanics, African-Americans and Asian-Americans support a ban on immigration as a means to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a notable result given the many critics of the Trump administration claiming an immigration ban is xenophobic.

Only 16 percent of minority respondents disagreed with the idea of blocking immigration amid the pandemic. Even more white Americans, 83 percent, supported a ban.

The poll was conducted between April 9 to 10, before President Donald Trump first took to Twitter to announce a large-scale prohibition on immigration to protect Americans’ health and job security.

The poll had a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

TRENDING: Days After Trump Cut WHO Funding, Michelle Helped Raise $55 Million for Incompetent Globalist Org

Upon the president’s announcement, Democratic lawmakers immediately lambasted the proposal as xenophobic and racist.

“Trump will ban immigration but allow some Southern states to loosen restrictions,” Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota tweeted shortly after his announcement. “This has nothing to do with our safety and everything to do with his blatant xenophobia.”

“President Trump now seeks to distract us from his fumbled COVID-19 response by trying to put the blame on immigrants,” Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York said.

“This is a disgrace — demonizing so many of those who are serving on the front lines against COVID while the President shows himself as small and ineffective.”

Do you support Trump's temporary immigration ban? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (46 Votes) 2% (1 Votes)

Trump’s plan, unveiled Wednesday, specifically restricts many green card applicants abroad from entering the U.S., but leaves exceptions for temporary migrant workers.

Other recent surveys find strong minority support, among Hispanics in particular, for a number of immigration-related items that are opposed by Democratic lawmakers.

A Rasmussen Weekly Immigration Index conducted from April 12 to 16, for example, found that 71 percent of Hispanics favored E-Verify as a way to ensure employers only hired legal workers.

Furthermore, 62 percent of Hispanics agreed that if a business is struggling to fill open positions, it should raise wages instead of importing foreign workers, even if it means that prices rise.

A survey released on Friday by Latino Decisions found that, despite Hispanics being a fairly loyal constituency for the Democratic Party, just 49 percent of Latino registered voters would pull the lever for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

RELATED: Supreme Court Hands Trump Administration a Win in Immigration Case

The results indicated lower support for Biden compared to prior Democratic presidential nominees.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.