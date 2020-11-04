Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Mitch McConnell Fights Off Much-Hyped Challenger for Dominant Win

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a campaign stop Wednesday in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.Jon Cherry / Getty ImagesSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a campaign stop Wednesday in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. (Jon Cherry / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published November 3, 2020 at 6:29pm
P Share Print

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky.

The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider.

McConnell is the longest-serving Republican leader in Senate history.

As President Donald Trump’s top ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell led efforts to defend the president during his impeachment acquittal in the Senate.

He also worked with Trump on a tax overhaul and orchestrated Senate confirmation of more than 200 judicial appointments, including Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

McGrath also lost a race for a House seat in 2018.

Thanks for reading The Western Journal. Follow us to get the latest, breaking news for Election Night 2020.

Tune in to “WJ Live,” powered by The Western Journal, as we cover each poll closing, tally results and most importantly, cut through the liberal spin.

Watch live on WesternJournal.comYouTube and Facebook.

You can follow us on Facebook @WesternJournal, Twitter @WestJournalism, Instagram @thewesternjournal and Parler @TheWesternJournal.

You can also help us out by subscribing!

If you see or hear anything that American voters should hear about, feel free to drop us a line at tips@westernjournal.com.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Mitch McConnell Fights Off Much-Hyped Challenger for Dominant Win
FBI Investigating as Voters Receive Bizarre Election Day Robocalls
West Virginia and Kentucky Called for Trump, Vermont Goes to Biden
22 Dead in Brutal Islamist Attack on Afghan University
3-Year-Old Girl Pulled from Rubble 4 Days After Powerful Earthquake
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×