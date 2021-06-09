Democrats have latched onto the events of Jan. 6 in hopes of turning the issue into their next big win, but they have gone off the deep end in pursuit of this goal.

While the incursion into the U.S. Capitol that day was ugly and inexcusable, the Democrats’ conduct and opportunism ever since has been equally so.

From the dramatic tales of trauma shared by New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — who wasn’t even in the Capitol building at the time — to the outsized comparison of the event to 9/11, Democrats can’t seem to rein in their crazy.

This may explain why an overzealous process server allegedly chased the wife of Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama into the couple’s home Sunday to serve a lawsuit brought by California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell.

According to CBS News, Swalwell, the lawmaker best known for keeping his House Homeland Security Committee spot despite known connections with a suspected Chinese spy, filed suit in March.

He named President Donald Trump, Brooks and the former president’s other allies for the “severe emotional distress” caused by the incident Trump “incited.”

Since the filing, Swalwell has alleged that his legal team has tried to serve Brooks with the lawsuit but that he intentionally eluded those attempts.

Brooks contends he has made several public appearances, been present on the House floor and has not changed his patterns “one iota” to evade the legal process.

Still, the server felt it necessary to grab the opportunity to hunt down Martha Brooks and allegedly follow her into the couple’s home — and that offended the congressman.

“.@EricSwalwell Well, Swalwell FINALLY did his job, served complaint (on my WIFE),” the lawmaker tweeted.

“HORRIBLE Swalwell’s team committed a CRIME by unlawfully sneaking INTO MY HOUSE & accosting my wife! Alabama Code 13A-7-2: 1st degree criminal trespass. Year in jail. $6000 fine.”

“More to come!” he promised at the time.

.@EricSwalwell Well, Swalwell FINALLY did his job, served complaint (on my WIFE). HORRIBLE Swalwell’s team committed a CRIME by unlawfully sneaking INTO MY HOUSE & accosting my wife! Alabama Code 13A-7-2: 1st degree criminal trespass. Year in jail. $6000 fine. More to come! pic.twitter.com/XSrFnezDlC — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) June 6, 2021

Philip Andonian, one of Swalwell’s attorneys, denied the allegation, saying that “no one entered or even attempted to enter the Brooks’ house, which is the allegation I understand he is making.”

He further told CBS that Brooks engaged in “juvenile Twitter trolling over the past few days” rather than meeting with the legal team leading to this attempt to serve.

“Instead of working things out like an adult,” Andonian said, “he continued to evade service and make a mockery of this incredibly serious case seeking to hold him accountable for the siege on the Capitol. He demanded that we serve him, and we did just that. We look forward to litigating our claims against him in court.”

Brooks, however, later released video surveillance footage that seemed to corroborate his account of the events.

“.@ericswalwell’s lying attorney falsely claimed that the process server never entered my house (aka trespassed),” he tweeted Monday.

“If so, why do I have this video showing the man chasing my wife into my home?”

.@ericswalwell’s lying attorney falsely claimed that the process server never entered my house (aka trespassed). If so, why do I have this video showing the man chasing my wife into my home? pic.twitter.com/JdlgAdia1a — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) June 8, 2021

The video shows Brooks’ wife slowly make her way up the driveway and pull her car into the garage. Another car races up the driveway behind her, and a man holding documents leaps out of the car and appears to run inside after her.

About 15 seconds later, Martha Brooks backs the man out of the house and into his car and stands behind the vehicle to read the license plate number.

If Brooks’ story is true, as the footage appears to show, trespassing is a serious matter for Swalwell’s legal team.

However, the more serious issue is the lawsuit itself as just another way the left has demonized Republicans for what a group of protesters did — a standard they have never applied to themselves during events like the violent George Floyd riots of last year.

The reason Democrats do this is that they face a problem: Their own policies are abysmal and unpopular, and their platform of opposition to former President Donald Trump was rendered obsolete by the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The only hope they have for any future electoral victory is to keep the memory of “orange man bad” alive and well.

To this end, they are twisting the events of the Capitol incursion into a useful narrative as their only shot at rallying their base right now — and they’ll stop at nothing to do it, including chasing a lawmaker’s wife into her own home.

