The hunt for missing Colorado teenager Chloe Campbell has moved into high gear after several days in which Boulder police classified it as an instance of a runaway teen.

Campbell, 14, was last seen Sept. 30 at a Boulder High School football game, according to KDVR.

“Chloe never came home, and we became very concerned. We started investigating, and we found that she was last seen with two older men both around lunchtime at Boulder High on Friday and also at the football game. These men were described as being sketchy and too old to be high school students,” her father, David Campbell, said.

Chloe Campbell is missing from #Boulder #Colorado. She was last seen at a football game. No one in her family has spoken to her, but friends have received messages they think are from her saying she’s in Arizona with “family.” Problem is, Chloe doesn’t have any family there. pic.twitter.com/IoVVDPdwWO — Chloe TCR 🤍 (@Chloe_TCR) October 9, 2022



According to CBS, the last sighting of Chloe came when she was seen on the Boulder Creek Trail, possibly intoxicated.

“She was described by eyewitnesses as being with two men. Older men. Too old to be in high school. One of whom was Asian, and the other who had a beard,” David Campbell said.

There has been no communication, he said, aside from supposed indirect information.

The family received a photo, but it did not provide any reassurance.

“She looked injured and unwell,” her father said.

Will Chloe Campbell be returned safe to her family? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We have gotten tips from various parties claiming that she is in Arizona and that she’s ‘safe’ and that she has money and that she’s with a family in Arizona. We want to make it clear that we do not have family in Arizona, so this is very suspicious to us,” David Campbell said, according to KDVR.

KDVR noted that Boulder police initially classified the girl as a runaway.

“The pushback that we got from both Boulder High and Boulder police saying, ‘Hey it’s no big deal. She’s just a runaway,’ was frustrating, but we never stopped investigating,” David Campbell said.

Family of missing Colorado teen Chloe Campbell widen search to other states https://t.co/6C57d3gDil pic.twitter.com/9w3qIxnbEC — New York Post (@nypost) October 10, 2022

A statement posted on a website the family said is designed for updates said that as of Monday morning, “[O]ur beloved 14 year old daughter, Chloe Campbell, is still missing.”

“While we are grateful that the Boulder Police Department and news sources are finally taking this case seriously, broadening the call for help and legitimizing the situation, we remain gravely concerned that she may be under the influence of dangerous persons who are preventing her from voluntarily coming home,” the post said, calling for help in multiple states to find the teen.

Please help spread the word about Chloe Campbell: 14-year-old Colorado girl missing, family suspects kidnapping by dangerous men associated with drug dealing operation. They fear her classmates know what’s going on but are too scared to tell authorities.https://t.co/SeRldvpJLb — ⚜️ Ellen Carmichael ⚜️ (@ellencarmichael) October 9, 2022

Boulder police have shown an interest in the case.

“This case presently does not meet the criteria for the issuance of an Amber Alert, but investigators are growing increasingly concerned about the teen’s safety as it is believed that she has no access to money or her medication. She may be with an adult male,” Boulder police posted Saturday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.