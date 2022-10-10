Parler Share
News

Nation Scrambling to Find Missing Girl Ten Days After Local Police Dismissed Her as a Runaway

 By Jack Davis  October 10, 2022 at 4:30pm
Parler Share

The hunt for missing Colorado teenager Chloe Campbell has moved into high gear after several days in which Boulder police classified it as an instance of a runaway teen.

Campbell, 14, was last seen Sept. 30 at a Boulder High School football game, according to KDVR.

“Chloe never came home, and we became very concerned. We started investigating, and we found that she was last seen with two older men both around lunchtime at Boulder High on Friday and also at the football game. These men were described as being sketchy and too old to be high school students,” her father, David Campbell, said.


According to CBS, the last sighting of Chloe came when she was seen on the Boulder Creek Trail, possibly intoxicated.

Trending:
Photos: Why Does Jill Biden Dress in Patterns Similar to That of Home Furniture, Curtains, Wallpaper?

“She was described by eyewitnesses as being with two men. Older men. Too old to be in high school. One of whom was Asian, and the other who had a beard,” David Campbell said.

There has been no communication, he said, aside from supposed indirect information.

The family received a photo, but it did not provide any reassurance.

“She looked injured and unwell,” her father said.

Will Chloe Campbell be returned safe to her family?

“We have gotten tips from various parties claiming that she is in Arizona and that she’s ‘safe’ and that she has money and that she’s with a family in Arizona. We want to make it clear that we do not have family in Arizona, so this is very suspicious to us,” David Campbell said, according to KDVR.

KDVR noted that Boulder police initially classified the girl as a runaway.

“The pushback that we got from both Boulder High and Boulder police saying, ‘Hey it’s no big deal. She’s just a runaway,’ was frustrating, but we never stopped investigating,” David Campbell said.

Related:
Dozens of NFL Fans Leave Stadium and Discover They've Been the Victims of Crime: 'It Was Pretty Shocking'

A statement posted on a website the family said is designed for updates said that as of Monday morning, “[O]ur beloved 14 year old daughter, Chloe Campbell, is still missing.”

“While we are grateful that the Boulder Police Department and news sources are finally taking this case seriously, broadening the call for help and legitimizing the situation, we remain gravely concerned that she may be under the influence of dangerous persons who are preventing her from voluntarily coming home,” the post said, calling for help in multiple states to find the teen.

Boulder police have shown an interest in the case.

“This case presently does not meet the criteria for the issuance of an Amber Alert, but investigators are growing increasingly concerned about the teen’s safety as it is believed that she has no access to money or her medication. She may be with an adult male,” Boulder police posted Saturday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Nation Scrambling to Find Missing Girl Ten Days After Local Police Dismissed Her as a Runaway
Texas Christian Mom Goes Viral with Warning New Disney Movie Could Open Gates of Hell Into Your Home
Dozens of NFL Fans Leave Stadium and Discover They've Been the Victims of Crime: 'It Was Pretty Shocking'
Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Forced to Recall Nearly All of Its Vehicles - Stock Price Plummets
NFL Fans and Former Players Erupt After Tom Brady Is Gifted a Game-Changing Call That's Being Labelled 'The Worst of the Season'
See more...

Conversation