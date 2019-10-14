Police Officer Surprises 6-Year-Old Who Lost Everything in Fire with New Halloween Costume

When 6-year-old Damon learned that his home had burned to the ground while he was at school, his childlike mind wondered if the fire had burned up his Halloween costume.

Damon and his family had been driving the boy to school when their RV caught fire and was completely destroyed, WLOS reported.

Nobody was injured, but the North Carolina family, including a 2-month-old baby, lost everything.

“I’ve seen a lot in the past, and this, just to see kids without, it really bothers you,” Capt. Tim Griffin of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said, adding that a space heater was likely what caused the fire.

Griffin was in earshot of Damon’s comment about his Batman costume, which Damon had planned to wear to trick-or-treat.

“He brought up his Batman Halloween costume. He hoped it wasn’t in the RV, and his grandmother kind of looked over at me and told me that it was,” Griffin said.

Griffin was compelled to do something to cheer Damon up and drove to Walmart to pick out a new Batman costume for the boy.

The captain gave the brand new costume to Damon, who was thrilled, quickly pulling it on to wear around outside.

“I got a utility belt, and a cape and a mask,” the boy said. “He’s my favorite superhero.”

Griffin told the boy that the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office was in need of a few extra superheroes.

“I just told him that sheriff’s deputies need all the Batmans, so that we can get out here helping fight crime,” Griffin said.

The Edneyville Fire Department set up a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Damon’s family, also asking for clothing and diaper donations to help the family recover from their traumatic loss.

With all the loss Damon has experienced, Griffin was thankful to play a small role in keeping the boy’s Halloween plans alive.

“You see a lot of bad, and you get a chance to maybe put a little bit of good into a bad situation. It’s nice to be able to do that once in a while,” Griffin said.

