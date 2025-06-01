New 'Compelling Evidence' for Noah's Ark Uncovered: 'Something Extraordinary'

Researchers said they have evidence further proving that a boat-shaped rock formation in the mountains of Turkey is indeed Noah’s Ark.

After collecting soil samples in September 2024, researchers with Noah’s Ark Scans said they found ancient wood at a long-suspected ark location, Fox News reported Monday.

“The soil composition is markedly different from the natural mudflow, indicating something extraordinary at this site,” soil scientist William Crabtree said.

Since 2019, the organization has focused its research on the Durupinar site, which was discovered in 1959 by Turkish Army Captain Ilhan Durupinar, according to Noah’s Ark Scans.

The site is one of numerous suspected ark locations, and sits in eastern Turkey, about 15 miles from the peak of Mt. Ararat, according to the Ark Encounter.

“[The results] provide compelling evidence of a unique, potentially man-made structure beneath the surface, distinct from the surrounding mudflow,” Noah’s Ark Scans said in a statement, regarding the soil samples.

The story of Noah’s Ark is mocked

—relegated to children’s books and Sunday school songs. But now, in a remote corner of Turkey, science is telling a different story. And it’s one the faithful already knew. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/gBs6pRweAb — Middle-Aged Dad Life (@MADadTrips) April 11, 2025

“These findings suggest the presence of decayed wood or other organic materials, consistent with a large, ancient structure preserved within the mudflow,” the statement read.

Noah’s Ark Scans grew increasingly interested in the site in 2019, when ground-penetrating radar revealed structural patterns that didn’t appear geological, said Andrew Jones, the lead archaeological researcher for Noah’s Ark Scans.

“We have a shape of a ship, and then you look at the size of it … exactly 300 royal Egyptian cubits,” Jones told NewsNation Thursday. “That’s what Moses wrote in the book of Genesis.”

The scans also detected apparent chambers and corridors extending as deep as 30 feet underground.

“The re-analysis confirms what we suspected: These are not random shapes in the mudflow,” Jones said.

But many proponents of ark research say the Durupinar site is merely a geological formation.

New claims are once again circulating that Noah’s ark has been found, but are they true? And does it matter? pic.twitter.com/r4SflUro1w — Ken Ham (@aigkenham) May 27, 2025

“Noah’s Ark has been found. Well, has it? We certainly don’t believe it has, actually. That particular site has been researched carefully by our geologist, Dr. Andrew Snelling, and other geologists and archaeologists,” said Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham in a video post on social media platform X.

Quoting Genesis 8:4, Ham said the ark landed in “the mountains of Ararat,” but the Bible didn’t specify which mountain specifically.

The greater Mt. Ararat — where the Durupinar site is located — is a cone volcano and a post-flood structure, Ham said.

“It had to be formed after the flood, because it sits on thousands of feet of sediment with marine fossils in there. So, the flood had ended, the waters had receded, and then this volcano started to erupt. And over time, with multiple eruptions, it formed what we call Mt. Ararat.

“So even if the ark had landed on there, it would have been destroyed anyway by all these eruptions,” Ham said.

