Much has already been made about the literal dangers posed by popular social media app TikTok.

At its worst, it can help propagate some genuinely dangerous “trends” — like NyQuil chicken or the “Kia Challenge” — which can lead to a tragic loss of life.

But it’s now become abundantly clear that even when it is not, literally life-threatening, TikTok can help spread other destructive trends that younger people will partake in for the sake of social clout.

This particular trend, which has become big enough for of The Washington Post, Fox News and Forbes to report on, is making the rounds on the Chinese company-owned social media titan and can best be described as a directive: “Make as loud and public of a scene as possible when quitting your job, then post it to TikTok.”

You may see it bandied about social media as the “#NoTwoWeekNotice” or the “#IQuitMyJob” hashtags.

It’s childish (though admittedly, somewhat entertaining) video content, and some may be compelled to chalk it up as nothing more than just that.

After all, who hasn’t dreamed at least once of quitting a horrible job on the spot in dramatic, movie-like fashion? It’s an enduring trope for a reason.

But there’s a big difference between Frasier Crane quitting his radio gig versus you quitting your office job. Namely, Frasier Crane is a fictitious character who existed before social media was really prolific, while you are a very real person who exists during a time where social media is nearly everywhere.

Campus Reform correspondent Kale Ogunbor spoke to “Fox & Friends Weekend” about this phenomena and how easy it is for certain trends to ultimately do more harm than good.

“The problem is, with social media like Instagram and TikTok, when things like this go viral, it just snowballs and more and more people are encouraged to do it,” Ogunbor said.

But what’s wrong with that? Isn’t the point to go viral?

“One of the most interesting phenomenons of my generation is that everything needs to be posted,” Ogunbor added. “This is going to be one of those trends that comes to bite an entire generation in the back given just a few years … a lot of bosses and HRs check social media.”

Ah, there’s the issue. And frankly, it’s one people should anticipate.

Unless you are the most uptight, secure person in the world when it comes to your social media presence, leaks happen. Incriminating imagery and damning footage are seldom kept secret for very long on the internet.

And if a prospective employer happens to stumble on your viral quitting video, which scenario is more likely?

Scenario A: “Gee willikers, I really love that viral video of my new employee embarrassing his former boss in a public and vindictive fashion! Surely that will never happen to me!”

Scenario B: “What childish antics, I’ll go with the candidate who’s slightly less qualified but won’t put our company at risk of being embarrassed on social media.”

It’s a no-brainer.

Look, there’s no shortage of prospective employees in the candidate pool.

Why handicap yourself for the sake of some viral clout on TikTok? It’s just not worth it.

