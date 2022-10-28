Parler Share
Commentary
The above stock image is of someone using social media.
Commentary
The above stock image is of someone using social media. (scyther5 / Getty Images)

Young Mom and Three Others Killed After Dangerous TikTok Trend, Surviving Driver Charged Only for the Stolen Property

 By Christine Favocci and    October 27, 2022 at 6:09pm
Parler Share

A recent tragedy lies at the intersection of two of America’s most pernicious trends: social media and out-of-control crime.

Four teenagers were killed Monday in Buffalo, New York, after the stolen Kia they were riding in crashed, WIVB-TV reported.

Police believe that the teens may have taken the car as part of the “Kia Challenge” TikTok trend, where videos shared to the platform walk the viewers through ways to start certain models of the South Korean company’s vehicles and some Hyundais using household items like a USB cable and a screwdriver.

Law enforcement has urged vehicle owners to take additional steps to secure these cars after seeing an increase in auto theft for these vulnerable models.

The 16-year-old who was driving the Kia Sportage at the time of the crash has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle, the Buffalo News reported.

Trending:
Fetterman Gets Nailed by Debate Moderator on Straight-Up Lie, Then Gives Strange Answer

He’s set to appear in court Friday after his hearing was moved up from the original Nov. 15 summons date.

A 14-year-old passenger involved in the incident was listed in good condition at Erie County Medical Center.

The driver was the only one of the six inside the vehicle not ejected through the vehicle’s sunroof.

According to WGRZ-TV, one of the deceased was identified as Ahjanae Harper, who was just a week shy of her 15th birthday and recently became the mother of a baby daughter.

Should the driver face additional charges?

“The tragedy of the crash on the Scajaquada killed 4 young people,” WGRZ-TV journalist Claudine Ewing tweeted with a video of a man remembering the teen.

“I’m learning more about the victims. The 14 y/o was a mother,” Ewing added.

“She was a young mother,” the unidentified man recounted of Harper.

“She just had a daughter a few months old,” he said, adding that Harper “definitely spent a lot of time with her daughter.”

Related:
Lies: Dems Blamed HQ Break-In on Kari Lake, But We Just Found Alleged Crook's Facebook Page

The others killed in the crash included 16-year-old Kevin Payne, 17-year-old Swazine Swindle and 19-year-old Marcus Webster.

If these young people were indeed spurred on by a TikTok challenge, it wouldn’t be the first time that social media was implicated in influencing America’s youth to their own demise.

It’s almost tempting to wax nostalgic about the halcyon days when it was just a few silly youngsters ingesting Tide Pods, who were perhaps the kind of kids who would have engaged in such reckless behavior anyway.

Nowadays, young people on social media are barraged with messaging that is counter to a healthy, happy life.

They are encouraged into gender confusion that can lead them down a dark, twisted road to medication, bodily mutilation and the lifelong heartache that comes with it.

Their lives are no longer occupied the flesh and blood of their families and their peers, but rather by flickering screens filled with objectionable content brought to them by the nefarious algorithms of social media companies.

Simultaneously, they’re being raised in a society that excuses rather than punishes those who commit crimes, thus taking away any disincentive to dangerous illegal behavior.

Teenagers have always done stupid and risky things.

The difference now is that society no longer cares enough to protect them from their own worst instincts.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Christine Favocci
Christine earned her bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University, where she studied communications and Latin. She left her career in the insurance industry to become a freelance writer and stay-at-home mother.
Christine earned her bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University, where she studied communications and Latin. She left her career in the insurance industry to become a freelance writer and stay-at-home mother.




Young Mom and Three Others Killed After Dangerous TikTok Trend, Surviving Driver Charged Only for the Stolen Property
Mom Arrested for Letting Child Get Tattoo, But There's an Elephant in the Room That Nobody Mentioned
Purchase of Billions of COVID Vaccines for a Few Hundred Million People Called the 'Biggest Corruption Scandal in the History of Mankind'
DeSantis-Biden Florida Meeting May Create Game-Changing 2024 Election Contingency
FEMA Director Reaches Out to Biden, Says 'Mr. President?' as He Shuffles Offstage with 'Mr. Burns Arms'
See more...




Young Mom and Three Others Killed After Dangerous TikTok Trend, Surviving Driver Charged Only for the Stolen Property
Dems Panicking in Left-Wing State, Millions Being Spent to Stop GOP Candidate's Momentum
'I Don't Think So': Trump Tees Off on Biden with Mic Drop at Golf Tournament
Attack on Conservative Comedian Closes Free Speech Comedy Show Early - Attacker Went 'Full-On Camel Mode'
27-Year-Old 'Fitness Fanatic' Dies Suddenly in His Sleep: 'He Was Just a Normal Young Guy'
See more...

Conversation