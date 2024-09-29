Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart died in 1791 at the age of just 35-years-old in Vienna, Austria.

Mozart is still having new music found in 2024, despite the fact he would have turned 268 years old this year.

According to multiple reports, the Leipzig municipal libraries in Germany discovered a previously unknown piece of music from the famed composer.

Mozart “was probably in his early teens” when he wrote this newly discovered piece, according to The Guardian.

“The piece dates to the mid to late 1760s and consists of seven miniature movements for a string trio lasting about 12 minutes,” the U.K.-based outlet reported.

This new musical manuscript was discovered as researchers were compiling new music for the Köchel catalog, which is a comprehensive tome of Mozart’s indelible works, according to Vice.

(That catalog has actually been in the works since the 1800s.)

Mozart’s new piece appears to be titled “Ganz kleine Nachtmusik.”

A rough Google translation of the term to English yields the translation: “Very little night music.”

For fans of Mozart, like Ulrich Leisinger of the International Mozarteum Foundation, this new discovery is just the latest in a long line of proof that the famed Western musician was the very definition of “wunderkind” or “child prodigy.”

“If the guy were alive today, he would be racking up tons of views on TikTok and Instagram Reels, and we would all hate-watch every second of it as we were filled with a jealous rage,” Vice noted.

According to Vice, the new piece got its first performance on Sept. 19 as part of an unveiling ceremony in Salzburg, Austria.

While it surely wouldn’t compare to an actual symphonic performance, social media users have also taken a turn at composing Mozart’s latest.

You can listen to one such rendition below:







It is worth noting that, per the Guardian, it’s not clear that Mozart actually wrote what was discovered recently.

The discovery is believed to be a manuscript copied by someone else of Mozart’s original composition.

