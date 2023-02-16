Newly Adopted Rescue Dog Gets Loose, Then Rings Shelter Doorbell in the Middle of the Night

Most people assume that a shelter dog’s biggest dream is to find a family of their own, and it’s true that many dogs deteriorate behaviorally when they’ve been in a shelter too long and the stress gets to them.

But that’s not true of Bailey, a German shepherd and Siberian husky mix who made it clear that she loved the animal shelter she once called home.

Animal Rescue League of El Paso in Texas posted about Bailey in September of last year, stating that she was their longest resident. It was puzzling that she hadn’t found a home of her own yet, as she was “sweet, loving and funny,” according to the post.







But she continued to remain at the rescue, despite her good nature, until just before Christmas, according to a happy update from the ARL. A man named Micah Baier adopted her, and she had another dog friend named Bill at her new home.

No news was good news, but then on Jan. 29, the shelter posted a request for local help.

“URGENT — This beautiful girl — Bailey — has gotten loose in the area of Mesa and Sunland Park, on the west side,” ARL shared. “She is very friendly. If you spot her or find her, please call 915-892-9695 immediately. Thanks.”

Then two days later, the shelter had an amazing story to share.

“Bailey is now safe,” they wrote. “To all those who searched, spotted, called, hoped — we thank you. As we knew, dogs are incredible.

“Bailey made her own way back to ARL, and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15am saying she wanted in. Staff rushed to the shelter and put Bailey in her run. She was very happy, and we were too. Thank you!”







They shared a screenshot of Bailey ringing the front doorbell, and the post blew up. Many people voiced their concern that perhaps something was wrong with her adoptive home if she ran away from it, but according to El Paso Inc, Bailey had gotten loose and it only made sense that, having lived at the shelter for so long, she went there instead of her new home she’d been at for about a month.

The founder of ARL El Paso, Loretta Hyde, told KFOX-TV that somehow Bailey managed to travel the 10 miles from where she got loose to the shelter’s front door, and that her journey was nothing short of amazing.

“These dogs are smarter than people give them credit for. How did she know what direction to go? She was 10 miles away! What did she eat and drink during those days,” Hyde said.

“Strays want to go back to us. They love our shelter.”







Bailey was reunited with Baier, her adoptive owner. He said she was doing well after her adventure and staying extra close to him.

“She is definitely sticking closer to me more than ever,” Baier said, according to El Paso Inc. “We’re like neck and neck, and it’s become easier to train too.”

Baier has entered Bailey and Bill into the America’s Favorite Pet contest, which has a grand prize of $5,000. According to one of his Facebook posts, he entered because he wants to bring more attention to ARL El Paso and “make a difference in our lives, and shelter animal lives.”

