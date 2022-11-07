Parler Share
Sports
Commentary
Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during his team's loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during his team's loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Reich's firing was announced Monday. (Billie Weiss / Getty Images)

NFL Coach Fired - Surprise Replacement Has Mainstream Media Crying Racism

 By Bryan Chai  November 7, 2022 at 4:25pm
Parler Share

The Indianapolis Colts made a somewhat surprising move on Monday when they fired their head coach, Frank Reich.

The Colts, fresh off an anemic 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, made the decision shortly thereafter and announced it Monday morning:

Reich, 61, has presided over the Colts since 2018. He finished his tenure in Indy with a record of 40-33-1. He never won more than 11 games in a season but also never lost more than nine games. If “aggressively average” is a desirable coaching trait, then Reich may be elite in that regard.

Trending:
Singer Found Dead at 34 - Last Tweet Was Directed at Kanye

Naturally, an NFL team cannot be without a head coach. Given that, it was little surprise that the Colts moved swiftly to replace Reich, and they chose a familiar fan favorite: Jeff Saturday.

Saturday was an undrafted rookie who, after a short practice squad stint with the Baltimore Ravens, went on to become a veritable star offensive lineman for the Colts. He was the starting center on the Indianapolis team that won Super Bowl XLI. Saturday also earned a pair of first-team All-Pro awards as well as a pair of second-team All-Pro honors and was a six-time Pro Bowler.

He was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2015.

This is all to say: Saturday was a legit player.

However, there are some legitimate criticisms about the hire.

Saturday has zero experience as a football coach at the college or pro level. He did coach high school football from 2017 to 2020, but as anyone who has ever played football can tell you, high school is an entirely different animal from college, which is an entirely different animal from the pros.

He also wasn’t an internal promotion, which is very odd for an interim head coach hire. Typically, when a coach gets fired midseason, the assistant coach or coordinator with the most head coaching experience or time on the team will take the interim reins. Having familiarity with the team is an obvious plus.

Saturday was nothing more than a “consultant” for the Colts at the time of his hire.

Related:
Watch: Pat McAfee Hilariously Torches NFL After Receiving Ridiculous Demand from Its Lawyer

Those are fair criticisms.

You know what’s not a fair criticism? Crying racism about the Saturday hire.

And yet, predictably, the usual talking heads came out to whine about an (and this can’t be stressed enough) interim coaching hire.

Here’s noted racist Jemele Hill chiming in, because it’s physically impossible for her not to see racism in everyday mundane events:

Ian Rapaport, an official NFL reporter, for crying out loud, reported that minority coaching candidates “no doubt” have “noted” the Saturday hire:

Here’s a reporter and alumna from the University of North Carolina (Saturday’s alma mater) making things about race again:

Mike Florio’s ProFootballTalk whined on Twitter that this hire was in violation of the “Rooney Rule“:

Of note, as The Athletic noted, Florio’s team is just flat-out wrong in that regard. Interim coaching hires do not have to comply with the Rooney Rule.

Again, there are certainly valid criticisms about the Saturday hire. But to paint this as some racially motivated misdeed is irresponsible and flat-out wrong.

Occam’s razor is the scientific and philosophical rule that (in greatly simplified terms) states that the simplest of competing theories is often the correct one.

Well, here are the two competing theories on the Saturday hire:

Do you think the Colts are a racist organization?

1. The Colts are a racist organization with a racist owner that is intentionally hiring Saturday so it can violate the Rooney Rule down the road when it comes time to find a permanent head coach. In fact, the Colts are so racist, that they have to violently grit their teeth as they promote some of their top players, such as All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard and All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.

2. The Colts are waving the white flag on the season, accepting that this isn’t their year. In order to drum up some short-term interest in a lost season, they hired a beloved fan-favorite player from yesteryear.

Seems like an obvious choice.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




NFL Coach Fired - Surprise Replacement Has Mainstream Media Crying Racism
'Definitely Like a Conspiracy Theory': Freak NFL Accident Nearly Derails Weekend's Biggest Upset
Hollywood Model Joins List of Celebs Musk Has Scared Off Twitter: 'Cesspool of Hate'
'There's Too Much to Lose': Chris Pratt, Elon Musk Face Off Against Obama, Biden with Political Endorsements
Historic Misery: Philadelphia Becomes First City to Ever Lose 2 Championships in Under 24 Hours
See more...

Conversation