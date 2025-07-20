Full disclosure: This writer is an only child and has no idea what a familial brotherhood actually looks like.

That being said, this writer would probably react the exact same way to his brother landing a historic NFL contract as NFL legend J.J. Watt did.

Watt, the longtime Houston Texan (and Arizona Cardinal), responded as only a big brother could when news broke that his younger brother — Pittsburgh Steelers standout T.J. Watt — just inked the largest non-quarterback contract in NFL history, as noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

No player has recorded more sacks over the last five seasons than T.J. Watt, who has 73.5 during that span. https://t.co/ynezgAXtQ9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2025

“Steelers star TJ Watt has become the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history for the second time in his illustrious career, reaching agreement today on a three-year, $123 million extension that includes $108M fully guaranteed at signing,” Schefter noted. “The $41 million per year average is the highest of any non-quarterback in NFL history.”

Now, initially, J.J. responded like any proud older brother would:

Are athletes overpaid? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Earned. Deserved. Incredible,” J.J. posted, while tagging his brother and the Steelers.

But it didn’t take long for J.J.’s brotherly instincts to kick in — especially after a CBS X post pointed out a cavernous discrepancy between what J.J. earned through his entire career and what T.J. is about to make just in his three-year extension alone.

I swear, if this guy even lets me begin to reach for my wallet at dinner… https://t.co/R52TsWBgYP — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 17, 2025

After CBS pointed out that J.J. had earned $129.7 million in his career — compared to T.J.’s $123 million extension — the eldest Watt brother had to establish new ground rules with his brother.

“I swear, if this guy even lets me begin to reach for my wallet at dinner…” J.J. jokingly wrote in a viral post.

The internet obviously approved of that brotherly ribbing, given the post received over 268,000 likes and over nine million views in less than 24 hours.

Regardless of which brother is paying for dinner, the bill certainly won’t fall on mom, who raised not one, not two, but three NFL-caliber brothers.

While Derek Watt — who apparently didn’t want to go by his initials, “D.J.,” like his brothers — never accrued the accolades that his older and younger brother did, he too was an NFL player, making it to the league as a fullback for multiple teams.

But it’s the oldest and youngest Watt brothers that have earned the big bucks with their phenomenal play.

J.J. Watt — widely regarded as one of the best defensive players of his generation, if not the best — was an absolutely disruptive force at defensive end, being a one-man wrecking crew that would give O-line coaches headaches.

J.J. also wasn’t half-bad as an offensive threat, either:

Five touchdowns.

By a defensive lineman.

IN ONE SEASON. (2014) Happy 31st birthday, @JJWatt! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/FLpLNDVIxA — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) March 22, 2020

While T.J. Watt’s game hasn’t been as diverse (he has just 2 touchdowns in his career, including playoffs), his defensive prowess has been just as good — if not better — than his older brother. T.J. Watt has racked up sacks while being a defensive linchpin for the Steelers.

And the Steelers paid him for that.

According to Schefter, T.J. Watt’s $41 million annual salary now eclipses other lucrative non-QB contracts, including Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase ($40.25 million), Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ($40 million) and Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb ($34 million).

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.