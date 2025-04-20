An open records request has unveiled a surprising glimpse into the inner workings of legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, now leading the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The emails, obtained by The Athletic, involve Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, and reveal a mix of insecurity and controversy surrounding the coach’s new role.

Belichick, 72, joined UNC in December 2024 with a $10 million-per-year deal, marking his first foray into college football after a lengthy run in the NFL, most notably with the New England Patriots, with whom he won six Super Bowls.

The emails, spanning 44 pages, highlight Hudson’s involvement, despite her lack of an official role at the university.

Hudson’s emails were made public because Belichick, as a public university employee, is subject to open records laws. The coach requested that UNC administrators copy Hudson on certain communications, a decision that has now exposed private concerns.

One striking revelation is Belichick’s sensitivity to social media criticism. On Feb. 13, for instance, Hudson asked the school’s media team, “Is there anyone monitoring the UNC Football page for slanderous commentary and subsequently deleting it / blocking users that are harassing BB in the comments?”

The notoriously prickly Belichick himself responded the next day, writing, “I cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a ‘predator.’”

This comment likely refers to online backlash over his 48-year age gap with Hudson.

The emails also revealed concerns about nepotism. Belichick hired his son, Steve, as UNC’s defensive coordinator, a move that raised eyebrows, given Steve’s prior role at the University of Washington.

Hudson took an active role in managing the optics of this hire. On Dec. 22, she wrote to UNC’s media team, urging them to depict Steve as “his own established, credible entity” rather than an extension of his father.

She emphasized Steve’s experience, noting he “has earned his position due to his performance and output,” aiming to counter perceptions of nepotism.

Hudson’s involvement extends beyond emails. She identifies herself in email signatures as the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions, though no such business was found to be registered, according to The Athletic, which is an arm of The New York Times.

Her role appears multifaceted. Massachusetts business records show her as the manager of entities like Trouble Cub Enterprises LLC and Chapel Bill LLC, which are tied to media and production projects.

Hudson also played a producer role in a documentary on Belichick, which explains her presence at a UNC practice recently, where she was seen adjusting the coach’s microphone in a video that went viral Tuesday.

So Tom Brady wasn’t allowed to have his own trainer… but Bill Belichick’s girlfriend can just walk on the field during practice?

This appearance sparked significant backlash. Critics on social media called Hudson’s involvement inappropriate, with some labeling her presence on the field as “embarrassing” for a coach of Belichick’s stature.

Others also lambasted Belichick as a hypocrite for having his own “on-field distraction” after years of preaching to his players to avoid such things.

Belichick’s actual football future with UNC remains to be seen. His NFL tenure ended more with a whimper than a bang, and some are wondering if the septuagenarian has lost his coaching fastball.

However, Hudson’s unofficial role has only further muddied a murky future. She lacks a contract with UNC, yet her influence is evident, which could easily create tension among some fans and observers.

Critics argue that Hudson’s involvement blurs professional boundaries, especially given Belichick’s storied legacy as a six-time Super Bowl champion. Supporters, however, see her as a loyal partner, assisting in a high-stakes transition.

The situation — not unlike Belichick himself — remains polarizing. For a coach known for his privacy and control, these emails reveal a surprising vulnerability — concerns over public perception that contrast with his otherwise cemented football legacy.

Ultimately, the emails paint an odd picture: a legendary coach navigating new terrain, with his much-younger girlfriend playing a significant, if unofficial, role, all amid widespread criticism.

It’s the sort of turmoil Belichick thrived on while coaching New England. It remains to be seen whether similar success will happen in Chapel Hill.

