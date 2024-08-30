Share
NHL Star and Brother Killed Day Before Sister's Wedding, Suspect Arrested

 By Jared Harris  August 30, 2024 at 9:09am
A professional hockey player and his brother died just one day before their sister’s wedding, in which they both were playing major roles.

Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother, 29-year-old Matthew, were struck by a car Thursday while riding bicycles in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, according to WPVI-TV.

Sean Higgins, the 43-year-old driver of the car, is alleged to have been drunk at the time of the fatal collision.

According to WPVI-TV, Higgins has been arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto.

Police say Higgins was driving on County Route 551 when he tried to pass slower-moving traffic, allegedly crossing the yellow line into the opposing lane to do so.

An SUV Higgins was attempting to pass moved away from the shoulder and straddled both lanes to allow safe room for the Gaudreau brothers’ bikes as the alleged drunk driver came upon it.

It was at this moment that the incident took a deadly turn.

Higgins allegedly overtook the SUV, attempting to pass on the right, and struck the brothers from behind. The two died from injuries sustained in the hit.

Higgins remained on-scene, where a responding trooper reportedly found him to have a “strong odor of alcohol.” He admitted to drinking up to six beers, the trooper said.

The Gaudreau brothers were set to be groomsmen in the wedding of their sister, Katie, on Friday.

The Blue Jackets released a statement lamenting the tragedy and the loss of Gaudreau, who was known in the sport as “Johnny Hockey.”

“Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend,” the team wrote on X.

“He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could,” it later continued. “The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him.”

Devastated fans also expressed their disbelief at the loss.

Gaudreau will be missed by professional hockey and the players and fans who were dedicated to watching him and his team.

