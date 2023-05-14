Share
Commentary
Sports
Anthony Richardson cries in the green room backstage while receiving news that he will be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Commentary
Anthony Richardson cries in the green room backstage while receiving news that he will be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images)

'It's Not Right': Story About NFL Rookie's Stellar Character Is One Every Young Man Needs to Hear

 By Bryan Chai  May 14, 2023 at 2:19pm
Share

For all of the justifiable hand-wringing about poor role models inundating professional sports, it’s nice to be reminded every so often that there are young men of high moral character still competing in America’s “Big Three” sports leagues.

Sadly, every dumb thing a wildly popular athlete like Ja Morant may do typically garners all the headlines. Car crashes are more fascinating than a stream of cars following the speed limit, after all.

But it’s still important to note when athletes actually are good role models.

Case in point, a recent story making the rounds about Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson revealed a remarkably unassuming bit of humility for the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

During a Tuesday segment on local radio show “Kevin and Query,” Jake Query, one of the hosts, relayed a story that had been shared with him by someone who attended a recent luncheon where Colts general manager Chris Ballard originally recounted the story.

Trending:
Trump Rolls Out New Shirt with 3 Letters CNN Will Hate After He Dominated Town Hall

“[Ballard] told a story about Anthony Richardson and the NFL’s rookie orientation program,” Query said, recounting what the reader sent him. “Troy Vincent, of the NFL, called Ballard after the draft to tell him what an impact Anthony Richardson had left on him at the orientation program.”

Vincent is the NFL’s vice president of football operations.

Do you still watch the NFL?

Query continued: “Specifically, after the dinner attended by all potential draftees, the room was left a mess. Everyone was leaving and Troy Vincent saw one person who stayed behind and was bussing tables before the staff came back in the room. Vincent walked up and approached him and said, ‘You don’t need to do this.’

“To which Anthony Richardson responded, ‘We left this room in an unacceptable condition, and it’s not right for us to expect the staff to clean it all up.'”

That is a mighty impressive sentiment for a young man who literally will be able to hire staff once his first paycheck from the NFL clears.

It’s also a maddeningly rare message of self-accountability in a world where most elected lawmakers will do anything but own up to cleaning up their own messes. Even literally, could you ever imagine Chuck Schumer or Nancy Pelosi helping the staff out after one of their guffawing luncheons?

“Vincent [told Richardson] that he was free to go, to which Richardson basically said, ‘No it’s alright, I’d like to stay and help,’ and he did, until the room was cleaned up entirely,” Query added. “And he was the last person working along with the workers of the shift.”

Related:
Watch: Best Moment of the NFL Draft Reminds the World Why Young Men Need Fathers

Again, this was a small, anecdotal story, but it paints such a powerful picture of what character should look like.

For the NFL, Richardson is just the latest in a new wave of rookie quarterbacks who appear to be cut from similar, upstanding cloth.

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick, immediately praised his “Lord and Savior” after being selected in an awesome moment of faith.

Richardson similarly echoed praise for God leading up to the NFL Draft:

One last, curious, random tidbit: The AFC South, the division which includes the Colts, Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, might be the most pious division in all of football, at least in terms of quarterbacking. Richardson and Stroud are noted above, but Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has similarly never been shy about his faith. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the elder of this batch, has also been very upfront about his faith and what it means to him.

The eventual 2024 Super Bowl champions may not emerge from that historically moribund division, but as long as those four young men are the quarterbacks in it, it’ll be mighty difficult to ever describe any of those teams as “losers.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




'It's Not Right': Story About NFL Rookie's Stellar Character Is One Every Young Man Needs to Hear
Black Graduate Stands Up During Biden's Commencement Speech, Displays the Devastating Message Written on His Cap
NBA Star Suspended After Being Caught on Video Doing the Same Thing That Led to 1st Suspension
Jordan Neely Was on 'Top 50' Risk List Overseen by City's Own Task Force
Riley Gaines Challenges Serena Williams and Others to Quit Being 'Scared' and Speak Up for Women
See more...

Conversation