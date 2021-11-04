Not Satire: Leftists Blame Black, Hispanic GOP Wins on White Supremacy

The only thing more satisfying than watching the Democratic Party go down in flames on Tuesday was witnessing how utterly clueless it seems to be about how to stop that from happening again.

Democrats have long been in the business of race-baiting to win elections but recently have winnowed down their entire playbook to run the same one every time: Republican candidates and their voters are white supremacists.

They were entrenched in this narrative by the time returns poured in revealing GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin’s upset win over former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial race.

That same race also ushered in historic wins for Winsome Sears, the Republican candidate who became Virginia’s first black lieutenant governor, and Jason Miyares, the Cuban-American Republican who is the state’s newest attorney general.

Republicans don’t vote based on skin color or ethnicity, but this time it’s relevant as a curious juxtaposition to what the left was predicting would play out in this election.

Of course, McAuliffe had already accused Youngkin of being a white supremacist during the campaign because Youngkin supported a mother who urged caution when including explicit materials in school curricula, including the work of black author Toni Morrison in her novel “Beloved,” according to The Hill.

“He wants to ban Toni Morrison’s book ‘Beloved.’ So he’s going after one of the most pre-eminent African-American female writers in American history, won the Nobel Prize, has a Presidential Medal of Freedom, and he wants her books banned,” McAuliffe told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

“Now, of all the hundreds of books you could look at, why did you pick the one black female author? Why did you do it? He’s ending his campaign on a racist dog whistle, just like he started the campaign when he talks about election integrity,” McAuliffe claimed.







But while the Virginia governorship was still a tossup on election night, MSNBC’s Joy Reid was already setting up the predictable excuses in the event Republicans prevailed.

“[Democrats] would have to be willing to say what you have said on your show, I think we’ve all said a version of it; you have to be willing to vocalize that these Republicans are dangerous,” Reid said to her cohost Tuesday during live election coverage.

“That this isn’t a party that’s just another political party that disagrees with us on tax policy. That at this point, they’re dangerous,” she charged.

“They’re dangerous to our national security because stoking that kind of soft white nationalism eventually leads to the hard-core stuff.”

“It leads to the Jan. 6 stuff, because if people are tolerant of it in your party, they’re tolerant of the soft racism, it’s a really short trip to get to the Jan. 6 insurrectionist play,” Reid continued, referring to the false narrative about the incursion at the U.S. Capitol.

Curtis Houck, managing editor at Newsbusters, tweeted the clip Tuesday, calling it “dangerous rhetoric that’ll get Republicans hurt.”

Curtis Houck, managing editor at Newsbusters, tweeted the clip Tuesday, calling it "dangerous rhetoric that'll get Republicans hurt."

Other left-wing commentators were also on-brand with the message that a victory for Republicans was an activation of the white supremacists lurking throughout the country just waiting for a chance to — puzzlingly — vote against white Democrats and vote for GOP people of color.

“White women reporting for duty,” The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill characterized the election after NBC News’s political reporter Sahil Kapur tweeted that McAuliffe was “getting clobbered by white women” in the polls.

White women reporting for duty. https://t.co/1JPOlVeJe3 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 3, 2021

Hill became even more vitriolic and entrenched in the narrative as the night wore on.

“It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy,” she tweeted in the early morning hours Wednesday.

It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 3, 2021

CNN wasn’t much better as senior political analyst Nia-Malika Henderson pinned the election results not on the triumph of ideas but again on “white identity politics” — a view that, if embraced by the party, will surely lead to more Democratic losses.

“I think we also see the enduring power of the culture wars and the Republicans are better at playing this game because it’s essentially white identity politics that works for Republicans,” she said.

“We saw it in 2016 and we’re seeing it in some of these races now, particularly in the McAuliffe race with the CRT issue in education,” Henderson claimed.

Garbage hot take by racist Nia-Malika Henderson on CNN: “We see the enduring power of the culture wars and the Republicans are better at playing this game because it’s essentially white identity politics.” This thinking is why Virginia is going so well for Republicans. pic.twitter.com/9YRnpbxlSM — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 3, 2021

Larry Sabato from the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia was another left-wing talking head who made accusations of white supremacy to call his projections.

He mischaracterized Youngkin’s campaign messaging that pushed back against critical race theory being taught in schools.

“The operative word is not ‘critical’ and it’s not ‘theory.’ It’s ‘race.’ What a shock, huh? Race,” Sabato told MSNBC host Chris Jansing.

“That is what matters and that’s why it sticks. There’s a lot of — we can call it, white backlash, white resistance, whatever you want to call it,” he said. “It has to do with race.”

“And so, we live in a post-factual era anyway, Chris. This is a post-factual era. It doesn’t matter that it isn’t taught in Virginia schools,” Sabato claimed.

“It’s this generalized attitude that whites are being put-upon and we’ve got to do something about it, ‘we’ being white voters.”

Larry Sabato blames “white backlash” and “white resistance” for focus on education and Critical Race Theory in the Virginia gubernatorial race. pic.twitter.com/S2MCcBs5wK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 1, 2021

None of these claims has any basis in reality in relation to Youngkin and certainly not among voters in light of the minority candidates who won the Republican votes.

But Democrats seem to have little else to run on since their ideas are terrible and their policies destructive.

Republicans have a strong message of freedom and prosperity that is attainable by people of all races, and the left is scared to death of such an attractive message.

The best that they could hope for is that their base gets so fired up over their fake charges of white supremacy that they’ll keep pulling the lever for Democrats.

The problem is that people are not that stupid, and fact eventually catches up with all of that fiction they’ve been spewing — and that’s exactly what happened Tuesday night in Virginia and may carry into the 2022 midterm elections.

