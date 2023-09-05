Politics takes a back seat to, well, the delights of back seats, a lady friend and beer in Oliver Anthony’s latest song “90 Some Chevy.”

Billboard called the song “a country love song that could be a classic.”

The YouTube version of the song had 1.5 million views as of Tuesday morning.

“Thanks so much to everyone … Enjoy your Labor Day!” he posted on the page.

As of Tuesday morning the song was Number 26 on the iTunes Chart. Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond” had dropped to third as two songs by the late Jimmy Buffet — “Margaritaville” and “Come Monday” — took the top spots.







Unlike the class war that dominates “Rich Men North of Richmond,” “90 Some Chevy” is about the staples of country music — women and vehicles, with a few dogs and little beer thrown in.

“That old darlin’ of mine is like a 90-some Chevy; She rides just right when you turn her on,” Anthony sings, according to AZlyrics.

The song paints an idyllic version of the working man coming home. “The only thing sounds better than that old 350; Is when she’s runnin’ up to kiss me when I get home,” the song goes.

The song talks of an evening far from everything. “Let the sun sink good and low; There ain’t no tellin’ where we’ll go; In the back of that 90-some Chevy,” Anthony sings.

“She’s hotter than hell, I’m higher than gas: She’s sweeter than honey, I’m poor white trash,” the lyrics go, adding that, “I guess that she’s my Carter and I’m her Cash.”

When Variety noted the song had dropped, it focused on the scene at 1 minute and 20 seconds of the video in which a handgun appears.

Variety noted, “Anthony is from Virginia, an open carry state; although the scene passes quickly, the weapon is obviously displayed.”

Variety opined that “showcasing a handgun in his music video will likely only further endear him to conservatives and continue the debate about his political standing.”

On his Facebook page last week, Anthony offered what he said was his “last post about politics on social media. I apologize for beating a dead horse, but I just need to address this quote in my video earlier, since it’s been misquoted / misinterpreted this evening. Corporate news (big surprise) is now trying to twist me into being a Biden supporter.”

In the post, Anthony referenced a comment from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the GOP presidential debate.

“He talks about needing to get Joe Biden out, as if that would automatically solve all the problems. Biden is a big part of the issue, but it runs much deeper,” Anthony posted.

“Rich Men North of Richmond is about corporate owned DC politicians on both sides. Though Biden’s most certainly a problem, the lyrics aren’t exclusively knocking Biden, it’s bigger and broader than that. It’s knocking the system collectively. Including the corporate owned conservative politicians that were on stage that night,” he wrote.

