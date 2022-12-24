Parler Share
Commentary
Nusret Goekce, known as Salt Bae, holds the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France in Lusail City, Qatar, on Sunday.
Commentary
Nusret Goekce, known as Salt Bae, holds the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France in Lusail City, Qatar, on Sunday. (Dan Mullan / Getty Images)

One-Time Internet Celebrity Tried His Gimmick at the World Cup, Gets Brutal Notification from US Sports League

 By Richard Moorhead  December 24, 2022 at 7:27am
Parler Share

“Salt Bae” can forget about showing his face at next year’s U.S Open Cup.

The Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce netted a one-year ban from the American tournament for his actions in the aftermath of the World Cup final earlier this month.

Gokce managed to obtain access to the pitch at Lusail Stadium in Qatar after Argentina’s finals victory over France, according to Sports Illustrated.

The chef — most known for a viral internet meme involving him sprinkling salts on cooked meats — attempted to recreate his 15 minutes of fame on the pitch, “salting” the World Cup trophy as if it were a kebab on the grill.

Argentina’s Lisandro Martínez appeared hesitant to let the celebrity chef use the trophy to recreate the Salt Bae meme.

Trending:
Ariz. Election: Katie Hobbs Just Weaseled Out of Her Testimony - She Won't Even Set Foot in Court

He smiled awkwardly and held the object as Gokce attempted to take it from his hand.

FIFA is actively investigating how Gokce managed to get on the field — a development considered a breach of tournament protocol.

Is this ban fair?

The actual World Cup trophy is subject to specific FIFA rules, which state that it “can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state,” according to Sports Illustrated.

Salt Bae interacted with Argentina players in a manner that was seemingly harassing, even attempting two different times to take a picture with Lionel Messi by grabbing the captain’s arm.

The organizers of the U.S Open Cup announced his conduct had merited a ban from the 2023 tournament final — although it’s not clear how serious they are about actually banning the celebrity.

Related:
Watch: CNN Anchors Lose It After Don Lemon Actually Drops Facts on Them - 'The Men's Team Makes More Money'

The one-shot celebrity’s conduct didn’t escape the mockery of some soccer fans on the internet.

In any event, it’s unlikely the Turkish citizen was planning on showing up at the American soccer tournament next year.

So while the ban makes for a nice piece of internet justice, there’s no real indication that Salt Bae is going to pay a price for his attention-seeking behavior — as of yet.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




One-Time Internet Celebrity Tried His Gimmick at the World Cup, Gets Brutal Notification from US Sports League
Is It All Over? Sam Bankman-Fried in FBI Custody, Biggest Name Yet Turns on Him
Watch: Flight Attendant Pulls No Punches With Rude Passenger: 'You Shut Up! I Am Not Your Servant'
As Pelosi Departs Speaker Position, She Gets Herself Something Tucked Away on Pg. 610 of Spending Bill
Rep. Jim Jordan Offers Perfect One-Sentence Solution to Biden's Conundrum
See more...

Conversation