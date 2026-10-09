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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joins anti-war demonstrators for a rally called by "Israelis for Peace NYC", a community group of Israeli anti-occupation activists in New York, on Oct. 7, 2026.
Commentary
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joins anti-war demonstrators for a rally called by "Israelis for Peace NYC", a community group of Israeli anti-occupation activists in New York, on Oct. 7, 2026. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

Palestinian Protestors Savage Mamdani for Attending Oct. 7 Event - To Them You Can Never Hate Jews Too Much

 By Randy DeSoto  October 9, 2026 at 5:29am
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Pro-Palestinian protesters berated New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for attending a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night for the victims of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel.

Protesters made lots of noise at the event, hosted by Israelis for Peace, which describes itself as “Israeli anti-occupation activists in NYC mobilizing for an equal and safe future for both peoples.”

Wednesday’s event, the group said, was for “somber mourning” with a “demand to end the bloodshed in Gaza and the West Bank.”

In other words, the group is pretty closely aligned with what Mamdani posted on social media earlier in the day, when he wrote, “This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers. It marks three years since the horrific war crimes of October 7. On that day, Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others. We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable loss.”

But he then accused Israel’s government of engaging in an “ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

“Three years later, we must refuse to accept a world in which occupation and apartheid continue, where war crimes are met with impunity, and our federal government continues its complicity with every arms shipment,” the mayor said.

You can’t get much more pro-Palestinian than describing Israel as an occupying nation engaging in genocide.

Let’s have a reality check here.

When the British ended their governance of Palestine in 1948, there were about 1.2 million Arabs living in the territory, which included Gaza and the West Bank, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

The United Nations partitioned the land between the Jews and Arabs — in other words, a two-state solution — and Israel established its own government on May 14, 1948.

In Israel proper today, there are 2 million Arabs, making up one-fifth of the population, CNN reported in 2023. They serve in the Israeli Defense Forces, Israel’s parliament, and all aspects of society.

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Additionally, the Gaza Strip has a population of 2.4 million, and the Palestinian population in the West Bank is about 3.3 million.

If the Israelis intended to engage in genocide, they have done a very poor job, because the Palestinian population is nearly five times larger than it was in 1948. In other words, it’s not much smaller than the Jewish population, which is at 7.9 million.

Nonetheless, Wednesday’s pro-Palestinian protesters chanted, “Mamdani, you can’t hide, you’re committing genocide.”

Other chants included, “Mayor Mamdani take a stand, stop the sale of stolen land,” and even “Shame on you,” the New York Post said.

Protesters also held up signs of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who orchestrated the Oct. 7 attacks. The Israeli military killed him in October 2024.

After attending Wednesday’s candlelight vigil, Mamdani went to uptown New York to Hinds Hall by Ayat, a Palestinian restaurant, where he met with Palestinian families, according to the New York Post.

Israeli journalist Neria Kraus posted a picture of the menu from the restaurant. It has a map on the first page featuring “the Land of Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza,” while also “completely erasing the Hebrew Israeli cities.”

“No Tel Aviv or Eilat, for example. This is Mamdani’s message tonight,” she noted, according to a translation.

In other words, “From the river to sea, Palestine will be free.”

Mamdani gets a little bit of credit for at least acknowledging the Oct. 7 attack was tragic, but his overall theme of the day was pro-Palestinian and anti-Jewish.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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