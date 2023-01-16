Parler Share
News

Terror Group Took This Man Captive Nearly a Decade Ago, But There's Been a Big Development: Report

 By Kate Anderson and    January 16, 2023 at 9:47am
Parler Share

Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist group, released the first footage of a man believed to be Avera Mengistu, an Israeli man captured in 2014 after he crossed into the Gaza Strip, according to the Times of Israel.

Mengistu reportedly had mental health issues and was disqualified from serving in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), according to the Times.

The footage shows Mengistu sitting in front of a camera, asking how long he will be kept a prisoner.

“For how long will I be in captivity?” the man believed to be Mengistu asks during the video, according to Haaretz.

“After so many years, where is the state and the people of Israel?”

Trending:
NFL Warns Referees to Be on High Alert After Cameras Catch Several Teams Apparently Using Illegal Device

Emanuel Fabian, The Times’ military correspondent, posted the video on Twitter, noting that the date and the “authenticity” of the video were “unclear.”

Mengistu had a history of mental illness after his brother died leading to several stays at the hospital for psychiatric evaluation, according to the Times.

Will Mengitsu be returned home safely?

After Mengistu went missing in 2014 his family appeared at the United Nations, calling for action to be taken to release their son, according to Haaretz.

Mengistu’s brother, Yallo, said he was “excited and scared” after seeing the video, according to the Times.

“He looks like Avera, but on the other hand, it’s not 100% Avera,” Yallo told Channel 12 news.

“There’s a similarity, but… I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know. I can’t tell you for sure that it’s him.”

The video was released on the same day that Lt. Gen. Herzl Halevi was sworn in as the IDF chief of staff on Monday, and was addressed to both Herzl and the out-going chief of staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, according to the Jewish News Syndicate.

Related:
Body of man missing since Hurriane Ian found on sunken boat

The video blasted Kohavi for “lies to his people” and issued a warning to Halevi.

“The incoming IDF chief of staff Halevi must prepare himself to carry the burden of this failure and its consequences,” the video stated.

The Daily Caller News Foundation could not independently verify the footage.

The IDF did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. Hamas could not be reached for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Kate Anderson
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Terror Group Took This Man Captive Nearly a Decade Ago, But There's Been a Big Development: Report
US Pacific Allies Are Preparing for War
Some of the Largest School Districts in US Are Keeping a Big Secret from Parents
Republicans Aim to Take Big Swipe at CRT, But Things Could Backfire in a Big Way
Popular AI Chat Bot Gives Unsettling Answers When Asked Basic Questions
See more...
Kate Anderson




Former 'American Idol' Contestant Dies Suddenly from Apparent Heart Attack at 31
Watch: Police Forcibly Remove Greta Thunberg from Coal Mine Protest
California's Pot Industry Is Entering a 'Bust' Cycle and Taking Entire Towns Down with It
California Deputy Public Defender Killed in Mexico
Terror Group Took This Man Captive Nearly a Decade Ago, But There's Been a Big Development: Report
See more...

Conversation