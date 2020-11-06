Login
Pentatonix Has Released the First Single from Their New Christmas Album, And It's Exactly What the World Needs Right Now

By Amanda Thomason
Published November 6, 2020 at 12:01pm
We’re at the point this year where even the most staunchly Thanksgiving-respecting among us is considering inviting Christmas into our homes a little earlier than usual.

For many people, Christmas is a magical and celebratory time of food, lights, decor, music, general cheer and goodwill — something we’re a bit short on this year — so it makes sense that many people are itching to start the festivities early.

Pentatonix seems to feel that, too, and has released an official music video ahead of their “We Need a Little Christmas” album set to release on Nov. 13.

The song? Amazing Grace.

“‘AMAZING GRACE’ IS THE FIRST SINGLE FROM THE UPCOMING ‘WE NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS’ ALBUM, AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 13, 2020,” the caption on their YouTube video states.

They cover the version popularized by Chris Tomlin, “Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone).” It may not be a particularly Christmas-y song, but it’s certainly a good reminder any time of the year, perhaps especially right now:

“My chains are gone / I’ve been set free / My God, my Savior has ransomed me / And like a flood His mercy rains / Unending love, Amazing grace.”

“The Lord has promised good to me / His word my hope secures / He will my shield and portion be / As long as life endures.”

“The country needs this song tonight!” one person wrote on the Facebook share of the video. “Thank you!”

“Absolutely amazing,” commented another. “I am sobbing right now. I need God’s grace. In fact I think we all need His grace right now.”

“We know that We Need A Little Christmas … do you?” the group posted on Facebook on Friday.

RELATED: 'American Idol' Singer Nikki McKibbin Dead at Age 42

“We can’t wait for you all to celebrate the holidays with our brand new album!”

Fans have commented their thanks for the music and their anticipation of another Pentatonix album, and some have even shared their plans.

“I think this year we need all a little Christmas,” one person agreed. “I can’t wait for your album to be released and then I will decorate the house to your great music.”

“If you guys don’t post a Christmas album we’ll have to delete 2020,” another said.

Pentatonix has a variety of Christmas albums they have produced over the years, including “A Pentatonix Christmas” (2016), “Christmas Is Here!” (2018) and “The Best of Pentatonix Christmas” (2019).

Will you be listening to this album — or one of their others — to welcome in the holiday spirit?

