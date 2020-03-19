SECTIONS
Planned Parenthood Worker Accused of Purposely Coughing on Pro-Life Demonstrator Amid Pandemic

Pro-life activists demonstrate during the 47th annual March for Life on Jan. 24, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty ImagesPro-life activists demonstrate during the 47th annual March for Life on Jan. 24, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 19, 2020 at 2:02pm
A Planned Parenthood worker allegedly purposefully coughed on participants in a pro-life vigil at a clinic in downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday.

“This is disgusting in any circumstance — it is pure hate in the midst of a global pandemic,” Shawn Carney, president of the pro-life campaign 40 Days for Life, wrote in a blog post.

“Planned Parenthood either wants you to get Coronavirus or wants you to think you have Coronavirus,” he further charged.

“The abortion worker should be fired in my judgment,” Carney argued.

He did not express optimism that action will be taken against the staffer.

TRENDING:

“I expect Planned Parenthood to tolerate such vile acts from their employees for one reason: they are directed at pro-life people during a viral outbreak,” Carney wrote.

CNS News reported regarding the details of the incident, “One of the vigil team, who asked not to be named, said a young female Planned Parenthood employee ‘turned to cough on me and give me the finger.’”

Do you believe this Planned Parenthood worker should be held accountable?

“She said it was definitely not a genuine cough, but ‘very theatrical,’ and that the woman had also leaned ‘towards me when she started coughing,’” the news outlet added.

“She could not estimate the gap between them at the time, but described the staffer as being within ‘pre-corona’ conversation distance of her when she coughed, several times.”

The vigil participant believes the encounter was “most likely” in view of the abortion facility’s security cameras, but would not be surprised if the footage was already erased.

Carney recounted that the participant who had been coughed on had “saved a baby” the day before the incident.

Nikki Bruni, the campaign director for 40 Days for Life Pittsburgh, told CNS News she believes the Planned Parenthood worker was looking to scare the pro-life protesters.

RELATED:

“I am positive that those who have been intentionally coughing on us while we are praying and sidewalk advocating in front of Planned Parenthood are doing this to try to scare us away and to keep us from coming back,” she said.

In late February, 40 Days for Life vigils began around the clock at abortion facilities across the globe. They are slated to continue until April 5, which is Palm Sunday.

The Western Journal reached out to Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania for comment regarding the alleged incident at the Pittsburgh clinic, but did not receive a response.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







